File Photo. Image Credit: Gerrie van der Walt on Unsplash.

Air travel is a potent source of stress on its own. Finding someone sitting in your assigned airplane seat is awkward enough. Having that stranger suggest you take their middle seat instead can make an already uncomfortable situation even worse, particularly when the person has settled in before asking permission.

That's exactly what one traveler says happened during a recent flight. The passenger arrived at their row to discover a woman occupying their assigned seat, apparently hoping to trade places.

The passenger shared their woes, under the username understudy_95point3 , in a Nov. 11 Reddit post. The post quickly sparked considerable debate surrounding the delicate nuances of airplane etiquette.

Passenger Questions the Way the Seat Swap Was Handled

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When confronted, the woman asked whether the passenger would switch with her and indicated a nearby middle seat. The traveler declined, then "she shrugged and moved saying that it didn't cost anything to ask."

"My problem wasn't with her asking," assured understudy_95point3 , "but with sitting in my seat and then assuming I would be too uncomfortable to make her move. It felt manipulative, like if I was more afraid of confrontation, she could have made me switch."

Were they overthinking everything? The user wondered. Feeling too sensitive? The r/travel community had some notes on airplane etiquette.

Redditors largely sided with the passenger. Several suggested that the woman may have been counting on the other traveler agreeing to avoid an awkward encounter. Another commenter described a similar experience aboard a Ryanair flight after paying to reserve an aisle seat. In that case, the person occupying it offered a window seat instead, arguing that the flight was short.

"I'm not in the business of paying for other people's preferred seats, so I rejected the offer," the user, katie-kaboom , added.

Other users felt there was definitely merit to understudy_95point3 's worries. "I despise this trend of 'It doesn’t hurt to ask,'" wrote irishdancer2. "They are intentionally putting people into awkward situations hoping they’re too uncomfortable or polite to say no."

What Travel Experts Say About Switching Airplane Seats

Airline seat swaps are a recurring theme of disagreements, as more and more passengers pay to reserve their preferred spots. Someone who selects an aisle or window seat may have a very specific reason for doing so, and a proposed exchange can leave them facing an uncomfortable decision in front of other travelers.

In May 2026, Travel + Leisure spoke with flight attendants and travel experts who urged passengers to ask permission before moving to another seat. "Swapping with someone in your group is also fine as long as both people agree," added former flight attendant Bobby Laurie, who also serves as a travel expert for The Jet Set.

For additional context, experts also explained that assigned seating can have a ripple effect on additional operational procedures. That is why it is so important to follow the crew's instructions.

A separate report from LAist explored the issue with longtime flight attendant Lara Ketterman. Her advice stressed the importance of involving the cabin crew if a seating disagreement becomes difficult to resolve, since flight attendants are accustomed to handling these situations.

The usual etiquette is straightforward: travelers can politely request a trade, and the other passenger is free to decline. In the Reddit incident, the woman accepted that answer and returned to her own seat, though a sour taste remained for understudy_95point3 . And there are sure to be many stories similar to understudy_95point3 's, with both similar and wildly different endings.