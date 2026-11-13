File Photo. Image Credit: Henry Siismets on Unsplash.

A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Louisiana took a frightening turn Monday night when a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb aboard the plane. The situation escalated to the point that the pilots reportedly activated a hijacking alert as the aircraft approached New Orleans.

United Flight 2174 was headed from Newark Liberty International Airport to New Orleans on Nov. 9 when the incident unfolded. There were 46 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The disturbance occurred as the flight was nearing its destination.

The passenger reportedly tried to force his way into the cockpit, prompting an urgent response from the crew. The aircraft landed safely at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Associated Press obtained confirmation of the arrest from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, along with statements from United Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response

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The disturbance occurred late in the evening as the aircraft approached New Orleans. The passenger was identified as 34-year-old Rony Gomez-Alberto, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's official booking records. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a passenger began behaving erratically and told crew members he was carrying a bomb.

The man is reported to have also tried to enter the cockpit. According to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the accusation, while separate aviation reporting described pilots transmitting the emergency transponder code 7500.

Pilots use transponder code 7500 to alert air traffic controllers to a suspected hijacking or some other unlawful interference aboard their aircraft. The crew also reportedly issued a Level 4 security warning, indicating a possible attempt to breach the cockpit.

Although authorities have confirmed the bomb threat, neither United Airlines nor the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has publicly confirmed that the passenger actually made it into the cockpit itself. Local radio station WWL reported that no explosives were found.

Passenger Arrested as FAA Opens Investigation

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and booked on charges of terrorizing and communicating false information about planned arson. Jail records also list a fugitive-related entry, although they do not explain its circumstances. As of Nov. 11, no bond has been set.

In a statement to the Associated Press, United Airlines confirmed that Flight 2174 executed a safe landing "following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard." Their statement continues to confirm police met the plane when it arrived in New Orleans, and the airline directed further questions about the incident to local authorities.

The FAA has announced an investigation into the incident. According to WDSU, the FBI indicated that federal prosecutors in Louisiana would decide whether additional charges were warranted.