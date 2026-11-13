Image Credit: Gavin Rowlands.

An Airbnb host could hardly believe what he found after guests checked out of his holiday home. Dirty pans, plates full of food, and empty cans covered the kitchen. But when the mess appeared on Facebook, many viewers had little sympathy for him.

Some argued that guests already pay cleaning fees, so washing dishes should not be their job. Others felt the visitors had gone too far. After all, paying to stay somewhere does not mean leaving it in a mess.

The debate comes just days before Airbnb changes its rules on checkout chores. Starting November 20, 2026, hosts will no longer be allowed to make guests wash dishes, strip beds, or complete certain other cleaning tasks.

For Gavin Rowlands, 37, the timing could hardly be worse. He runs a holiday rental in Neath Port Talbot, Wales, with his wife, Kelly. After years of dealing with difficult checkouts, he fears the new rules will add to their workload.

Look At That Kitchen

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The couple found the kitchen in May after a group of guests left. Food was still sitting in pots and pans, while dirty plates and empty packaging had been left across the counters.

Speaking to BBC Wales, Rowlands said he and Kelly were "speechless." Sadly, it was not the first time they had found the rental in poor shape.

When the story reached Facebook, however, some people had a very different reaction.

"Charge me a cleaning fee, you gonna have to clean," wrote Ryan Weisheit.

Nick Napalm asked whether people would also tidy a hotel room before leaving. His point was simple: Guests pay for accommodation, not a list of chores.

Others thought the visitors should have shown more respect. One commenter argued that common courtesy was the bare minimum, while another said he had never left dirty dishes behind during a self-catering holiday.

What Guests Can Skip

Under Airbnb's new policy, hosts cannot require visitors to wash and put away dishes, strip beds, start laundry, or carry garbage off the property.

Smaller requests are still allowed. Guests may be asked to put used dishes in the sink, collect dirty towels, and sort recyclables into indoor bins.

Airbnb says the aim is to make checkout rules clearer and prevent unreasonable demands. Guests must still avoid damaging a property or leaving behind an excessive mess.

For some travelers, the change is welcome. Krissi Foskett, who runs a cleaning company in Glasgow, told BBC Wales about a recent Airbnb stay in Stafford.

She paid a £35 cleaning fee but was still asked to strip beds, start washing, empty bins, and carry garbage to a recycling area.

Foskett did not mind helping out. Still, she wondered what the cleaning fee was meant to cover.

Cleaners Have Concerns

Jamie-Lee Presley sees the issue from the other side. She and her husband, Alex, run a cleaning company that prepares holiday homes for new guests.

One job left them with more than 20 bags of rubbish to remove. With several properties to clean in a day, that kind of surprise can throw off their schedule.

Presley worries that extra work could force her company to raise its prices.

Some property owners are already making changes. Guy Allen and Emma Enticott, who run a holiday rental in Mumbles, have asked their agent to remove it from Airbnb.

But Matt Porsz, another host, supports the update. He only asks guests to lock up and return the keys. If they help with anything else, he sees it as a bonus.

Another Bill to Pay

Rowlands also faces a costly problem with Welsh tax rules. Holiday rentals generally must be available for 252 days and booked for 182 days each year to qualify for business rates.

His property has been busy, but it has not met that target. As a result, the couple faces a 200% council tax charge.

Rowlands also works two other jobs to help pay the bills. He and Kelly do some of the cleaning themselves, with a part-time cleaner helping when needed.

The Welsh government has been reviewing the rental rules, and changes could take effect in April 2027.

For now, Rowlands plans to keep using Airbnb. Allen and Enticott, meanwhile, say they would consider returning if the company changed its policy.