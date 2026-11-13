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A Tennessee grandmother spent nearly six months behind bars after police linked her to bank thefts through an AI facial recognition search. She had never been to the state where the crimes happened. Now, she's suing the police department that helped put her in jail for $10 million.

Angela Lipps, 50, was arrested at gunpoint in July 2025 while babysitting four children. Police in Fargo, North Dakota, believed she was involved in a series of bank thefts. Their investigation relied heavily on a possible match produced by facial recognition software.

Her attorneys later provided bank records showing she was in Tennessee when the crimes took place. The charges were dropped, but Lipps says her time in jail cost her nearly everything she owned, including her home and car.

Her lawsuit comes as police surveillance technology faces growing questions across the country. In Ohio, residents are demanding greater oversight of Flock license plate cameras, while three people have been arrested over damage to the equipment. Although the cameras use different technology, both cases raise concerns about how police collect information and what happens when that information is misused.

The Wrong Woman, Lazy Policing

According to a federal lawsuit filed September 15, the investigation began when a woman used fake identification to steal money from banks around Fargo.

An investigator with the West Fargo Police Department used facial recognition software to search for a possible suspect. The system returned a social media photograph of Lipps as a lead.

The photograph was connected to a fake ID used during the thefts, rather than a confirmed image of the woman committing the crimes.

The information reached Fargo Police Detective Lucas Heck, who requested an arrest warrant.

Lipps claims Heck failed to conduct the checks needed to confirm her identity. According to the complaint, she did not resemble the suspect in the surveillance footage, and no bank witness had identified her.

Despite those differences, she was charged with four counts of theft and four counts involving unauthorized use of personal information.

Six Months Lost

Federal marshals arrested Lipps at a Tennessee home in July 2025. She was taken to jail and remained in Tennessee for nearly four months while awaiting extradition.

In late October, officers flew her to North Dakota, where she spent about two more months in custody.

During that time, she missed birthdays, Thanksgiving, and much of the Christmas season. Her lawsuit also claims she was denied medication and dentures while detained.

The case began falling apart when her attorney, Jay Greenwood, presented bank records showing that Lipps was in Tennessee during the Fargo thefts.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges, and she was released on Christmas Eve.

But leaving jail did not mean getting her old life back. According to the complaint, Lipps had lost her residence, vehicle, and personal belongings.

She is now seeking $10 million from the City of Fargo and Heck, accusing them of violating her constitutional rights.

Surveillance Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit argues that police treated an AI-generated lead as stronger evidence than it actually was.

Facial recognition systems compare images and suggest possible matches. A result does not prove that two photographs show the same person.

That distinction is central to Lipps's complaint. Her attorneys allege that Fargo police failed to properly train and supervise officers using the technology.

Meanwhile, a separate surveillance dispute is unfolding in Akron, Ohio.

According to FOX 8 Cleveland, police have arrested three people accused of damaging Flock Safety cameras. Seventeen cameras have been damaged or destroyed across the city in recent months.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers, not facial recognition systems. They photograph passing vehicles and store information that police can search later.

The concern is that these records can be used to follow a vehicle's movements, even when its driver is not suspected of a crime.

A coalition of community organizations has called for Akron to suspend the program until an independent audit is complete.

Akron has already blocked outside agencies from conducting nationwide searches of its camera network following concerns about data sharing.

When Technology Fails

Police defend surveillance tools because they can help solve serious crimes. Akron officers, for example, say Flock records helped identify a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

But Lipps's lawsuit shows why critics want stronger safeguards when police rely on automated systems.

The two cases involve different technology and separate police departments. There is no evidence that Flock cameras played any role in Lipps's arrest.

Her complaint instead focuses on what happened after facial recognition software suggested her identity and police failed, according to her attorneys, to verify the result.

Fargo has declined to comment on the pending lawsuit. Lipps is seeking a jury trial and $10 million in damages for the time she spent in custody and the losses she says followed her arrest.