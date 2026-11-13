Stock Photo. Image Credit: Pexels-Sofía Marquet.

A father is getting attention online for teaching his young daughter how to respond to a possible kidnapping attempt. His lesson has also sparked a debate among parents about the best way for children to escape danger.

The Facebook reel, shared by Shane & Liana Vlogs, carries the caption "Teaching my daughter situational awareness." Rather than simply warning children about strangers, the father uses a hands-on lesson to get his message across.

Parents watching the video praised his approach, but some questioned what a child should do after getting away. Several suggested running toward a school, nearby store, or other place where adults could help.

Those concerns touch on advice from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The organization encourages parents to practice safety scenarios with their children, while teaching them how to recognize dangerous behavior.

A Lesson Worth Sharing

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The Facebook video prompted viewers to share what they have taught their own children about personal safety. Much of the discussion focused on making noise, resisting someone trying to grab them, and finding help.

One viewer liked the strategy but suggested teaching the girl to run back into her school. Others agreed that escaping is only part of the response. Children also need to know where to go once they are free.

Another commenter recommended directing children toward people and occupied buildings, including schools and stores. Yet another commenter warned against running somewhere if nobody else was around.

Some parents wanted children to yell specific words rather than simply scream. Others discussed ways to physically resist an attacker. These were suggestions from viewers, not verified safety instructions.

Beyond Stranger Danger

According to NCMEC's KidSmartz program, simply telling children to avoid strangers is not enough. Most child abductions involve someone the child already knows, and children may have trouble deciding who counts as a stranger.

Instead, NCMEC recommends teaching children to recognize unsafe situations. That includes someone trying to persuade them to leave without permission, asking them to keep uncomfortable secrets, or making them feel threatened.

Children should also know that certain unfamiliar adults can help during an emergency. Police officers, store employees, and parents with children are among the people NCMEC identifies as possible sources of assistance.

The organization encourages families to practice different safety scenarios together. Such exercises allow children to think through their options before facing a real emergency.

Fighting Back Matters

NCMEC's research on attempted abductions found that 83% of children who escaped took some form of proactive action. They ran, walked away, yelled, kicked, or pulled away from the person trying to take them.

The research also identified patterns in attempted abductions. Many involved someone driving a vehicle, occurred between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., or happened while children were traveling to or from school.

Those findings help explain why NCMEC urges parents to identify safe places along routes their children regularly travel. It also recommends discussing suspicious approaches, unexpected ride offers, and changes of plans.

Back on Facebook, several viewers wanted lessons like Shane's to become part of school programs. Ronda Lee suggested that children could benefit from regular safety practice, while Debby Teach called for teaching self-defense and awareness during school activities.

For families interested in practicing at home, NCMEC offers free safety resources and role-playing exercises through its KidSmartz program.