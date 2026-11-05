Court Sides With Retailers in Fight Over Billions in Debit Card Fees

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Every time someone pays for groceries or other items and uses a debit card for a purchase, there's a cost most shoppers never see. The store pays a processing fee to the bank that issued the card, and those small charges add up to billions of dollars each year.

Now, a federal appeals court has sided with retailers in a long-running dispute over how much banks are allowed to collect. The decision could eventually lower those fees, potentially easing some of the costs businesses face when accepting card payments.

In its decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit determined that the Federal Reserve had improperly included certain bank expenses when calculating how much merchants could be charged.

The ruling came Oct. 26, following a lawsuit brought by a North Dakota truck stop and convenience store. For years, the Federal Reserve had allowed banks to factor certain operating expenses into these fees, a practice the business argued went beyond what Congress intended.

Court Finds Federal Reserve Went Beyond the Law

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Currently, banks with at least $10 billion in assets can generally charge merchants up to 21 cents for each covered debit card transaction, plus a small percentage of the purchase amount and potentially another cent for fraud prevention.

Congress moved to limit these charges through the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, allowing banks to recover certain costs associated with processing each purchase. The problem, according to the appeals court, was that the Federal Reserve had allowed banks to include additional expenses that weren't directly tied to those individual transactions.

That leaves the Federal Reserve with some recalculating to do. The judges upheld an earlier decision striking down the existing fee cap, requiring the agency to come up with a new one that follows the law. The ruling has not yet taken effect, so any reduction in the fees merchants pay will have to wait.

There is quite a noteworthy amount of money at play. According to the Merchants Payments Coalition, which cites industry data, debit card swipe fees totaled approximately $40.5 billion in 2025.

Retailers Welcome Ruling as Banks Raise Concerns

With billions of dollars in processing fees at stake, retail groups welcomed the court's decision. Doug Kantor, an executive committee member of the Merchants Payments Coalition, urged the Federal Reserve to replace the existing regulation rather than continue defending it, arguing that excessive fees ultimately contribute to higher prices.

Banks and credit unions, however, argue that reducing these fees could create problems of their own. America's Credit Unions warned that financial institutions would collect less money from debit card transactions while still having to cover the costs of processing payments and preventing fraud. The organization fears those losses could eventually make it harder for banks and credit unions to offer affordable services to their customers.

The debate over these fees traces back far beyond the latest ruling. In 2023, the Federal Reserve proposed lowering the base fee cap from 21 cents to 14.4 cents, though that proposal has yet to be finalized. Further court proceedings and another pending legal challenge could complicate what happens next.

What does all of this mean for the parties involved? Retailers could stand to save considerably if these fees come down. That doesn't necessarily mean customers will see lower prices at the register. Merchant groups insist that reducing processing costs helps keep prices down, while banking groups are skeptical about how much of the savings would reach shoppers.