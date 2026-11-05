Man Walks 31,000 Miles Around the World Over 28 Years, Finally Returns Home to His Mother

Image Credit: Hull City Council on Facebook.

The year was 1998, and Karl Bushby departed from England and began walking around the world, driven by a promise: he would not return home until he had completed the journey. Twenty-eight years later, he finally made it back, and his mother was waiting.

Bushby was 29 years old when he set out. Jump ahead vast swaths of space and time, the 57-year-old former British paratrooper returned to Hull on Monday, Nov. 2, following a trek that spanned roughly 31,000 miles and four continents. His journey had taken him through deserts and frozen wilderness, with years of unexpected delays along the way.

According to The Associated Press, Bushby began his expedition in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Nov. 1, 1998.

His homecoming drew hundreds of supporters, who cheered as Bushby arrived in the city before making the final walk to his mother's house. There, he embraced Angela Bushby, whom he had not seen in approximately a decade.

Around The World In Thirty Years

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Bushby called his undertaking the Goliath Expedition, and the rules were grueling. He could travel only under his own power, and he could not return home until the journey was complete. Even crossing enormous bodies of water would have to be accomplished without a conventional boat or plane ride.

His route eventually took him north through the Americas before he crossed the frozen Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia in 2006. That particular crossing alone was rife with challenges. Bushby braved precarious ice and even a polar bear. Back on solid ground, he then faced detention after entering Russia without the required authorization.

That last part would become part of a pattern.

Over the years, visa difficulties repeatedly interrupted his progress. Funding problems and the COVID-19 pandemic further kneecapped his ambitious efforts. More recently, Bushby swam across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel to continue his journey, all to avoid violating his own uncompromising rules.

The prospect of returning to everyday life after so long was almost as unfamiliar as some of the places he had visited. Speaking directly with CBS News, he shared, "I'm home, but it's not the home that I'm used to now for so long. And it's an odd feeling. And I almost feel guilt. Like there are other parts of the world now that feel more like home to me. And now I'm going to be faced with this weird static thing."

A Long-Awaited Homecoming

On Oct. 26, Hull City Council invited residents to welcome Bushby in Queen Victoria Square. Upon his Nov. 2 arrival, hundreds gathered outside City Hall. There, Bushby thanked those who had helped him across the world.

The final stretch brought him to Angela's house, heralded by a banner welcoming him home. Overcome with emotion, Angela hugged her son as photographers and supporters watched.

"Behave yourself, mother," Bushby teased as she hugged him and cried. "Get yourself together."

It was an impactful moment for Bushby too, though. "It was kind of almost shocking to see my mother after so long," he mused, adding, "She's changed a lot. We've all changed a lot in that time."

That was just part of the familial homecoming. Bushby had also recently reconnected with his adult son and met his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time. His father and brothers had also welcomed him when he reached England after swimming the English Channel in October.

Caveats Across Countries

Bushby spent almost 30 years on this expedition, but not all of that time was spent walking. Visa problems, financial setbacks, pandemics, logistics, and other interruptions sometimes kept him in Mexico or the United States for extended periods before he returned to resume his route.

His determination to finish also meant missing much of his son's childhood, a sacrifice he has since spoken about openly.

In an October interview with The Guardian, Bushby described his 28-year pursuit as "Totally self-centred."

He said he and his son now enjoy a good relationship, having discussed his long absence as his son grew older. Completing the expedition brought Bushby home at last, with the work of reconnecting with his family still ahead of him.