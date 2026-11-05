These Popular U.S. Vacation Spots Are Surprisingly Affordable This December

Image Credit: High Tide Content on Unsplash.

Expenses for a December vacation can snowball quickly, especially when coupled with the hustle and bustle of holiday festivities and the rush to lock in an ideal venue. Airfare costs climb, hotels fill up, on-site expenses eat into a person's wallet, and everyday needs still need paying. Thankfully, some popular destinations are actually refreshingly affordable this time of year.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has emerged as the cheapest U.S. destination for a December trip, with an average round-trip flight plus one-night hotel stay totaling $501. In fact, the scenic beach town topped a new list that also includes major cities and several destinations usually associated with summer vacations.

The ranking comes from travel search engine Kayak, which analyzed average airfare and hotel prices for trips between Dec. 1, 2026, and Jan. 2, 2027. The findings were shared with Travel + Leisure, which published the results on Nov. 3.

All 10 destinations had combined average flight and one-night hotel costs below $600. Southern cities accounted for much of the list, although one of America's coldest major cities still earned a place of honor among the cozy locales.

Myrtle Beach Tops the List of Affordable Getaways

Embedded media follows. Please allow a moment for it to load.

Myrtle Beach's $501 price tag included an average round-trip airfare of $387 and a hotel rate of $114 per night. While it's true this coastal destination is catnip for summer crowds, December is the perfect time to enjoy a quieter atmosphere coupled with holiday attractions. One of these festive features includes the annual Nights of a Thousand Candles celebration hosted at Brookgreen Gardens.

Next on Kayak's list, as presented by Travel + Leisure, comes Atlanta, priced at $524, followed immediately by Houston at $530 and Jacksonville, Florida, at $532. Rounding out the top five was Chicago at $537.

From there, the ranking is as follows: Fort Myers, Florida ($545), Long Beach, California ($545), Austin, Texas ($565), Orlando, Florida ($576), and Dallas, Texas ($575). Although Dallas has a slightly lower combined cost than Orlando, Kayak's published ranking places Orlando ninth and Dallas tenth.

Myrtle Beach Means Holiday Fun Without Battling The Budget

Lower airfare and hotel rates are certainly appealing, but Myrtle Beach visitors can also find ways to enjoy their December getaway without spending much once they arrive. The city's annual Winter Wonderland at the Beach offers free oceanfront holiday light displays, running nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2, 2027.

According to Visit Myrtle Beach, the festivities begin Nov. 25, with additional celebrations scheduled throughout December. The area is also hosting the Merry Myrtle Festival Dec. 11–13, featuring live music and other seasonal activities.

And while December isn't exactly swimsuit weather, it is considerably milder than many northern destinations. Visit Myrtle Beach's climate data puts the average daytime high at approximately 61 degrees; that means a walk along the beach or boardwalk remains a reasonable option for vacationers hoping to enjoy the coastline without the summer crowds.

Travel Dates Can Make a Big Difference

Kayak calculated its rankings using average round-trip economy airfare from U.S. airports and the average cost of a single hotel night. The totals provide a starting point for comparing destinations, although longer stays and other vacation expenses would increase the final bill.

When talking vacation price tags, it's also about the timing. In Kayak's separate 2026 holiday travel analysis, Kayak identified Dec. 21 and 22 as potentially better-value departure dates for any domestic Christmastime trips, with average round-trip fares of $469 and $466, respectively.

Kayak also found that domestic travelers departing Jan. 2 could save as much as 45% compared with those leaving Dec. 27, the most expensive post-Christmas departure date in its analysis and reporting.

Those listed prices are averages, so actual fares will depend on where travelers depart and when they book. However, this offers a way to start planning a holiday vacation in an informed manner: a trip to the beach could cost less than a holiday visit to some of the country's biggest cities.