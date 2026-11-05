Brothers Face 35 Felony Charges After Abandoning Tiny Home Projects

Image Credit: ABC10 / YouTube.

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) has announced that Colton and Austin Palhus have officially been charged after a lengthy investigation, sharing the news in an Oct. 20 press release. According to the statement, each of the brothers faces 33 counts of diversion of construction funds, one count of employee wage theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

An investigation into the brothers looked at more than 200 complaints spanning 18 different counties in California. The brothers, who owned Anchored Tiny Homes, are accused of abandoning accessory dwelling unit (ADU) projects, accepting payments in advance for work that wasn't performed or completed, not paying subcontractors, and using homeowner funds for other purposes.

CSLB wrote in the statement that the organization decided to pursue a criminal investigation into Anchored Tiny Homes due to the severity of the complaints. The group worked with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

"CSLB remains committed to protecting consumers from financial harm and ensuring integrity within California's construction industry," the press release said in part. "The Board's investigative and enforcement efforts play a critical role in reducing and preventing unlawful activity and unprofessional conduct in California’s construction industry."

Here's what we know.

The Brothers Each Face 35 Felony Charges

CSLB says that it used its power to revoke the license of Anchored Tiny Homes back in November 2024 after receiving several complaints about the company. However, the complaints kept coming in, prompting the criminal investigation into the business.

According to a 2025 story from ABC10, customers of Anchored Tiny Homes have been fighting for justice for a while. The outlet reported that customers had paid millions of dollars for ADUs that were never built. But they weren't able to recoup the money they'd lost, since Anchored Tiny Homes filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and shuttered its business.

However, that didn't stop them from showing up in front of the Sacramento County Courthouse, where they donned shirts with slogans like "Make Paulhus Pay" written across them. One homeowner who was interviewed by reporters said, "All I was left with was a pile of dirt and they have $40,000 of my money."

Customers Tried to Hold Anchored Tiny Homes Accountable

At least a dozen homeowners spoke in the courtroom during the 2025 bankruptcy hearing for the company, which was originally filed in 2024, asking the court to deny the request so that the brothers could be held accountable.

According to court documents from the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions Securities Division, the brothers also filed individual cases, with Austin Paulhus filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Sept. 30, 2024. His bankruptcy was discharged on July 1, 2025. Colton Paulhus filed on Oct. 11, 2024, and his bankruptcy was still active as of January 2026.

As for the criminal charges, a settlement conference hearing has been continued until Jan. 12, 2027.