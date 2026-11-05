LA Tenants Say They're Losing Parking to New ADUs—Now There's a Lawsuit

Image Credit: @kingsley.tenants / TikTok.

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have recently been celebrated as the perfect solution to the housing crisis. Homeowners across the country have been considering these types of "small houses" for their properties, allowing them to get more space for anything from in-law suites to she-sheds.

The support behind ADUs is so great that California passed a law allowing these types of dwellings to be added to multi-family properties. The idea was that they could provide additional housing options in high-density areas, making homes both more plentiful and more affordable.

However, California Senate Bill 1211 (SB 1211), which took effect Jan. 1, 2025, made it easier for landlords to add ADUs to these multi-family units by using parking areas without requiring them to replace the spaces. That's caused quite a commotion in urban areas where parking is at a premium.

Now, a lot of people are sounding the alarm about what is happening, saying that losing amenities like parking is forcing some tenants to move out.

Landlords Are Using Parking Areas for Their ADUs

@kingsley.tenants 🚨 Don't assume your parking spot is guaranteed! 🚨 A new law passed last year allows landlords to build ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Unit) on multi-family properties like apartment buildings, and removes the requirement to replace the parking spaces that ADU demolishes. Greedy landlords and developers have seen an opportunity with this deregulation. They want to "flip" rent-controlled buildings by turning parking lots and carports on the property into new market-rate units. This parking is an essential service codified in the renter's leases and this new ADU law is ignoring that agreement, sending more people out into the already crowded streets of Koreatown to look for parking. This is NOT a solution to the housing crisis and in fact, forcing more people from their homes due to the removal of essential services they once had. To learn more about these "constructive evictions" and the increasing proliferation of ADUs in high density areas, contact the Los Angeles Tenants Union for more information. @LA Tenants Union #fyp#latenants#LATU#Parking#RentersRights#LosAngeles#Koreatown#ProtectTenants#ADU#TenantRights♬ original sound - Kingsley Tenants



Not long after the rules were changed, a group of tenants living in Koreatown got together to share their story using the @kingsley.tenants TikTok account. Several renters banded together and explained how their lives were being disrupted by the changes.

That includes one woman who said that she moved into the rental unit because it had off-street parking. Another woman showed followers how much construction had already been completed on the project, taking photos of where the parking garage had previously been located.

Greedy landlords and developers have seen an opportunity with this deregulation. They want to 'flip' rent-controlled buildings by turning parking lots and carports on the property into new market-rate units," part of the caption on the video said. "This parking is an essential service codified in the renter's leases, and this new ADU law is ignoring that agreement, sending more people out into the already crowded streets of Koreatown to look for parking."

Commenters shared their frustration, including some who were concerned about what a lack of parking would do for communities. " In Sylmar, they are building a 300-plus-unit apartment building with no parking … how did the city pass this?"

According to City Watch L.A., CES' Tenants' Rights Clinic has sued the City of Los Angeles over this, claiming that issuing building permits for ADU construction in parking lots is harming tenants.

In May 2026, a judge granted a preliminary injunction based on the lawsuit, prohibiting landlords "from initiating, threatening, or pursuing unlawful detainer proceedings or other eviction-related actions based on tenants’ continued use of their existing parking spaces or based on tenants’ refusal to accept a unilateral change in the terms of tenancy related to parking.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court also added some other injunctions, which prohibited landlords from retaliating against tenants' vehicles by towing them when they are parked in construction areas.

While the merits of the case still need to be reviewed by the Superior Court, the ruling could affect tenants like those in the Koreatown story depending on the terms of their leases and the circumstances of their cases.