Arizona Homeowner Gets Hit with $60K in Legal Fees After Suing Neighbors Over Air Conditioner Noise

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Have noisy neighbors? Apparently, one person in Arizona was so upset over the noise levels from their next-door neighbors that they took their complaints to court.

But it wasn't loud music or late-night partying that had them frustrated. Instead, it was the sound of an air-conditioning unit in the Moondance Estates subdivision that prompted them to take action.

According to court documents, Stephanie Burkett sued her neighbors and her homeowners association (HOA) after she said that the vibrations caused by John and Anita Dryja's replacement air-conditioning unit were in violation of the HOA's covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs).

A lower court ruled against the idea that the noise was a violation of the CC&Rs, and ordered Burkett to pay the HOA's legal fees to the tune of $60,000. However, the Dryjas appealed the denial of their request for attorney fees, since they believed that their expenses should have been covered as well. The appeal made its way to the Arizona Supreme Court, where the Dryjas were able to plead their case.

Arizona Supreme Court Rules Neighbors Are Entitled to Attorney Fees

A trial court ruled against Burkett's claims, saying that the air conditioner's noises didn't qualify as a community violation. It then ordered Burkett to pay the HOA's legal fees as part of its ruling. However, the Dryjas weren't given the same financial consideration, and the trial court said that it was up to them to ensure that they weren't creating a nuisance within their community.

However, when the case appeared before the Arizona Supreme Court, Justice William G. Montgomery found that the Burketts were responsible for paying the legal fees of both the HOA and the Dryjas. Now the case heads back to the trial court, where the fee amount will be determined.

Suing an HOA Can Get Expensive

While there are plenty of examples of instances where a homeowner has won their case against an HOA, a lot of people are able to save some money and work things out before it gets that far. According to Legal500, that could mean mediation or arbitration.

In fact, the website says that homeowners should consider these factors before filing a lawsuit, since these lawsuits can sometimes take a considerable amount of time, which can cost homeowners money each step of the way. However, for some, that expense could be worth it, especially when the homeowners have even bigger financial stakes at play, including unfair fines, improper use of HOA funds, reduced access to the community's amenities, or the deferment of essential maintenance or repairs.