🚧 Emergency snow parking rules on Hazel St North to April 30, 2027

🚧 Emergency snow parking rules on Hazel St North

The City of Backus is reminding residents about the Emergency Snow Route on Hazel St North, in effect now through April 30, 2027.

During this period, from 1:00 AM to 8:00 AM:

Park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered calendar days

of the street on Park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered calendar days

Signs will be posted along the route. Vehicles that don’t follow these rules may receive a citation and/or be towed so crews can clear snow and keep emergency access open.

If you don’t live on the Emergency Snow Route, the city still asks you to be careful about parking on the street when there’s snow to be cleared.

Questions? Contact City Hall at 218-947-3221 or email the clerk at [email protected].