⚠️ Nov 5 water shutoff 10am–1pm for several Backus streets

🚧 Short water shutoff Nov 5 for parts of Backus

Some Backus neighbors will have a temporary water outage tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2026 due to a local dig.

Water service may be off from 10am to 1pm for homes and businesses on:

Washburn Ave

Hazel St South

Rosalind Ave

King St S.

Grover Ave E.

Front St S.

The 10am–1pm window is an estimate; the city will restore water as soon as they can. Flyers were delivered to all affected residents on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

If you live on one of these streets, fill some containers with water ahead of time for drinking, cooking, and basic needs during the shutoff.