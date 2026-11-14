Looking for a small, loving companion? These young Yorkies in N. Babylon, NY are hoping for safe, happy homes where they can grow and thrive.

Breed: Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Yorkie911 Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (631) 965-6418

Adoption fee: $700

Susie is described as “sweet as can be.” Her coat was badly matted, so she had to be shaved down, but her rescuers say she’s still a very pretty girl and her hair will grow back. If you’re patient and ready to give her the gentle care she deserves, Susie could be a wonderful little friend.

👉 Meet Susie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Yorkie911 Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (631) 965-6418

Adoption fee: $750

Codi is another young Biro/Yorkie pup in the care of Yorkie911 Rescue. If you’re looking for a small male Yorkie to join your family, Codi may be the one for you. The rescue invites you to visit their site for more details about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Codi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Biro/Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Yorkie911 Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (631) 965-6418

Adoption fee: $750

Rosie is a baby Biro/Yorkie with lots of energy. She was heavily matted and had to be shaved, but once her coat grows back, she’ll be as fluffy and beautiful as ever. Rosie would love a home with another playful pup or with someone who can take her along on lots of outings and give her plenty of attention and activity.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near N. Babylon, NY and thinking about adding a small dog to your family, please consider these Yorkies at Yorkie911 Rescue, Inc. Call (631) 965-6418 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.