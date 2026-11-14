Kennedy Catholic’s football Lancers are headed to the Class 4A state football quarterfinals after beating the Emerald Ridge Jaguars 29-14 on Friday night, Nov. 13 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

The fifth-seeded Lancers earned their 10th straight win and eliminated the No. 12 Jaguars in the opening round.

Through their first 11 games, the Lancers have averaged 42.5 points per game and allowed just 10.7. Kennedy Catholic recorded four shutouts and held eight opponents to 14 points or fewer, including Emerald Ridge in the Class 4A playoff opener.

Next for Kennedy Catholic is the winner of Saturday’s game (Nov. 14) between No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin and No. 13 Eastmont.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has set aside Nov. 20 and 21 for the quarterfinals, a bracket which will include the Lancers and seven other teams.

The Lancers improved to a 10–1 record. They entered the state tournament after going unbeaten in seven North Puget Sound League (NPSL) games.

The Class 4A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 28, and the championship game is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

#GoLancers