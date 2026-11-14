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King County
Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures on I-5 in south King County beginning Monday, Nov. 16
By Scott Schaefer,2 days ago
Drivers around Kent should expect nighttime lane and ramp closures, plus rolling slowdowns, on I-5 starting Monday, Nov. 16, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The lane […]
The post Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures on I-5 in south King County beginning Monday, Nov. 16 appeared first on iLoveKent.
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