[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written and submitted by a verified resident. It represents the opinion of the author, and does not necessarily reflect the views of South King Media or its staff.]

Standing with Highline’s front-line educators against central office bait-and-switch.

Truly supporting Highline Public Schools means standing with the teachers, counselors, and building staff who carry our classrooms every day—and holding central administration accountable when its decisions undermine them.

During the recent election, central leadership asked taxpayers to trust the district with $595 million in new construction debt, promising transparency and strong career pathways. Days after ballots were cast, those promises are unraveling.

First, records from Issaquah School District confirm Highline’s Executive Director of Capital Planning and Construction accepted a job in Issaquah on Oct. 14—the day of Highline’s final pre-election school board meeting—and received a signed contract release on Oct. 16. Central administration kept the departure of the bond’s lead executive hidden from the public until after Election Day.

Second, central office is now moving to close Maritime High School, claiming low enrollment and fiscal strain while placing dedicated building educators on the chopping block:

Bullet Proven classroom success: Both of Maritime’s graduating classes achieved a 100% graduation rate, with over half entering marine college programs or living-wage maritime jobs.

The school was just named Best Trades/Technical School in the Pacific Northwest.

Flawed budget math: Grants cover 100% of boats, field trips, and gear, and dedicated streams pay four of nine teachers. Highline’s general fund covers just five teachers while leveraging over $1.2 million in Port of Seattle and private investments.

Dumped recruitment duties: Under an InterLocal Agreement with the Port of Seattle, Highline agreed to run middle-school outreach and recruitment. Central office quietly offloaded those duties onto school staff with zero funding, then blamed them for enrollment.

Because local unions have done little to push back against central office’s top-down cuts and secrecy, educators need a safe outlet. Staff, teachers, and community members can email protecthighlineeducators@proton.me to anonymously report concerns.

– Kristen Price

Burien