A 68-year-old woman was killed and seven people were injured Thursday night, Nov. 12 in a crash involving seven vehicles on northbound I-5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac (map below), the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash blocked the roadway for about seven hours and 19 minutes.

Troopers cited speed as the cause of the crash.

The State Patrol’s report lists vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving charges for a 23-year-old Auburn man who was driving a Lexus. He was uninjured. The State Patrol reported that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

According to the Washington State Patrol, here’s how the crash unfolded: