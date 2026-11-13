From our friends at WABI Burien:

Let’s head to Westcrest Park for our next WABI Weekday Walkers outing on Wednesday, Nov. 18. This lovely park is tucked into West Seattle’s Highland Park neighborhood. We’ll start our walk at 10 a.m.

There’s a surprise beneath the park’s broad meadow. We’ll be walking on the lid of a working reservoir that stores drinking water for West Seattle. The original open reservoir went into service in 1932. Decades later, Seattle replaced it with an underground reservoir and opened 20 acres of new park space in 2015.

Today, the park features mostly asphalt paths with easy to moderate rises, wooded trails, and sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, Boeing Field, and the Duwamish River Valley. Look for Flyers, David Boyer’s wind-driven sculptures that look a little like birds and a little like airplanes. There’s also an expansive off-leash dog park and a neighborhood P-Patch community garden.

We’ll meet in the northwest parking lot and set out on the park paths, taking time to enjoy the views and see what’s moving in the breeze.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Time: Meet 5–10 minutes early so we can start walking promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Meet 5–10 minutes early so we can start walking promptly at 10:00 a.m. Meeting Place: Westcrest Park northwest parking lot, 8645 8th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106.

Westcrest Park northwest parking lot, 8645 8th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106. Route Notes: 1.5 Miles. ~ 45 minutes. Plenty of opportunities to extend with multiple paths if you’re counting steps. Also, portions of this walk are in an off-leash dog park. Alternatives paths are available. Click the map to enlarge or print.

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: Audrey Lipps at weekdaywalkers@wabiburien.org or Maureen Hoffmann at info@wabiburien.org.