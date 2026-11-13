Kick off the season with a touch of holiday magic as Brush It Off Seattle hosts its Paint Your Own Holiday Tree Event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at its studio (map below).

Designed for artists of all ages, this festive, professionally guided workshop invites families and friends to create lasting memories and custom seasonal decor.

Participants can craft their own glowing centerpiece by choosing between a large ceramic tree measuring 15 inches by 13 inches or a small tree measuring 9-1/2 inches by 6-1/2 inches.

Everything needed to bring a holiday heirloom to life is included with registration:

Ceramic tree

Paint

Brushes

Glaze

Decorative tree lights

Guests will also be treated to complimentary hot cocoa, coffee or soft drinks while they paint.

Space is limited for this fun, two-night holiday tradition so act fast.

Reserve a spot and learn more online at Brush It Off Seattle.

Brush It Off Seattle is located at 10858 2nd Ave SW, with the entrance on SW 110th Street: