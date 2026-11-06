Your pumpkin had its night. Now give it a smashing sendoff in Burien this Saturday, Nov. 7

Still have a pumpkin on your porch? Dirty Dirt NW will put its heavy equipment to work smashing leftover Halloween pumpkins this Saturday, Nov. 7, at its landscaping supply yard in Burien.

The Pumpkin Smash runs from Noon to 2 p.m. at 1701 SW 112th Street (map below) in Burien near White Center.

Families can bring pumpkins, carved or whole, and watch from a safe distance as the equipment smashes them to smithereens.

Dirty Dirt NW is putting on the event to help reduce waste after Halloween.

The business will serve free hot cocoa and cider and asks visitors to park in the lot across the street.