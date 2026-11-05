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King County

King County Flood District reminds residents of free sandbag program to help protect homes, businesses

By auburnexaminer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZItGI_1Gnn8smX00It’s flood season again, and as El Niño threatens devastating king tides this season, the King County Flood Control District is reminding residents that sandbag…

This post King County Flood District reminds residents of free sandbag program to help protect homes, businesses appeared first on Auburn Examiner.

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