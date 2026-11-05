undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Burien
REMINDER: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Burien Community Center this Friday night, Nov. 6
By B-Town Blog Staff,4 days ago
REMINDER: Burien will host its annual free Día de los Muertos celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday night, Nov. 6, 2026, at the Burien Community Center, and all are invited.
The free event is open to the entire community and celebrates the tradition of honoring and remembering ancestors and family members.
Activities will include:
- Altars & Offerings
- Arts & Crafts
- Traditional Music
- Dance & Food
- Stories & More!
Ven a celebrar la tradición de honrar a nuestros antepasados y familias.
- Altares y Ofrendas
- Artes y Artesanías
- Música Tradicional
- Danza y Comida
- Cuentos y Mucho Más!