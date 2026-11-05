REMINDER: Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Burien Community Center this Friday night, Nov. 6

REMINDER: Burien will host its annual free Día de los Muertos celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday night, Nov. 6, 2026, at the Burien Community Center, and all are invited.

The free event is open to the entire community and celebrates the tradition of honoring and remembering ancestors and family members.

Activities will include:

Altars & Offerings

Arts & Crafts

Traditional Music

Dance & Food

Stories & More!

Ven a celebrar la tradición de honrar a nuestros antepasados y familias.