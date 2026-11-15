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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Azle Right Now
Azle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from backyard fun to DIY supplies. Here’s what’s available around town.
Outdoor Trampoline with Safety Net
Item: Large outdoor trampoline with safety net enclosure
Condition: Not stated
Details: Big trampoline, includes a safety net all the way around. Good for backyard fun and active kids.
Location: Reata, Azle, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Fruit Puree Pouches
Item: 10 fruit purée pouches
Condition: Not stated
Details: Poster says they’re not going to use them and doesn’t want them to go to waste. Great if you have little ones who like pouches.
Location: Trailerhood/Briar, Azle, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Wooden Fence Panels and Metal Poles
Item: Used wooden fence panels and metal poles
Condition: Used
Details: Mix of metal poles in various sizes and wooden pickets that are 6’ tall. Good for DIY projects, repairs, or building a budget fence.
Location: Bristol Farm, Azle, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Azle tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.