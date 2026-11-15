Azle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from backyard fun to DIY supplies. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Large outdoor trampoline with safety net enclosure

Condition: Not stated

Details: Big trampoline, includes a safety net all the way around. Good for backyard fun and active kids.

Location: Reata, Azle, TX

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 10 fruit purée pouches

Condition: Not stated

Details: Poster says they’re not going to use them and doesn’t want them to go to waste. Great if you have little ones who like pouches.

Location: Trailerhood/Briar, Azle, TX

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used wooden fence panels and metal poles

Condition: Used

Details: Mix of metal poles in various sizes and wooden pickets that are 6’ tall. Good for DIY projects, repairs, or building a budget fence.

Location: Bristol Farm, Azle, TX

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Azle tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.