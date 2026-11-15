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🐶 Gentle Shepherd Mixes in Azle Looking for Loving Homes
Azle has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. These young German Shepherd mixes are shy but incredibly loving once they feel safe.
Sasha
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Azle, TX)
- Source: adoptapet
About Sasha:
- Very sweet, loving, and gentle
- Skittish and needs a calm, patient home to let her warm up
- Was abandoned, now looking for a safe, stable family
- Gets along well with other dogs and kids
- Loves to play and snuggle once she trusts you
- A bit camera shy, so don’t let her photos fool you — she’s a sweetheart
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beaux
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Azle, TX)
- Source: adoptapet
About Beaux:
- Very loving, loyal, and gentle
- Loves to play and would enjoy an active home
- Skittish at first and needs someone who will give him time to warm up
- Was abandoned, now ready for a fresh start
- Described as a “sweet, sweet boy” who will bond deeply with his person
👉 Meet Beaux and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Azle, TX and can offer a patient, loving home, please consider opening your heart to one of these shy but wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so Sasha and Beaux can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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