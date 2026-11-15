Azle has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. These young German Shepherd mixes are shy but incredibly loving once they feel safe.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix

German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Azle, TX)

Source: adoptapet

About Sasha:

Very sweet, loving, and gentle

Skittish and needs a calm, patient home to let her warm up

and needs a calm, patient home to let her warm up Was abandoned , now looking for a safe, stable family

, now looking for a safe, stable family Gets along well with other dogs and kids

Loves to play and snuggle once she trusts you

once she trusts you A bit camera shy, so don’t let her photos fool you — she’s a sweetheart

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix

German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Azle, TX)

Source: adoptapet

About Beaux:

Very loving, loyal, and gentle

Loves to play and would enjoy an active home

and would enjoy an active home Skittish at first and needs someone who will give him time to warm up

at first and needs someone who will give him time to warm up Was abandoned , now ready for a fresh start

, now ready for a fresh start Described as a “sweet, sweet boy” who will bond deeply with his person

👉 Meet Beaux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Azle, TX and can offer a patient, loving home, please consider opening your heart to one of these shy but wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so Sasha and Beaux can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.