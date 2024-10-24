Open in App
    • azednews

    5-year-old boy in critical condition after drive-by shooting

    By Ayush Singh,

    1 days ago

    Local police report that a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in the Winton Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati early Thursday.

    The shooting occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the 5200 block of Holland Drive, where officers responded to reports of gunfire. The boy was hit during the shooting and was rushed into Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for urgent care.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9O8D_0wKFAjMr00

    No other information has been publicly released regarding suspected individuals or motives. The case remains under investigation, and the authorities are appealing to the public for any leads that can point out who is responsible for the shooting.

