    Bluegrass Parkway shut down in Anderson County after fatal semi-truck crash

    By Ayush Singh,

    2 days ago

    Anderson County Fire Protection District says the Bluegrass Parkway is down from mile markers 42 to 48 because of a semi on fire Thursday morning.

    According to officials, a semi-truck reportedly overturned and caught fire this morning about 6:30 am Thursday. Three also got hospitalized.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mh9ly_0wKDUf7n00

    A Facebook post said the roadway may be closed for several hours. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

