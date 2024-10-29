Opinion: Phoenix has one of America's best freeway systems. Keep it that way

There are several divisive issues on this year’s ballot, but one local proposition has earned the support of elected officials in both parties, as well as business and community leaders, nonprofit and faith leaders, and many more: Proposition 479 .

This key measure keeps in place Maricopa County’s existing investment in transportation, one that has made the Valley’s freeway system one of the best in America.

If it fails, the dedicated revenue toward our infrastructure will go away. More people will move here, but we won’t have the resources to build new roads and improve and repair the ones we have.

That means more gridlock, making it tougher for all of us to get to work, to the doctor and for emergency services to reach their destination at the most critical moments.

That’s not the future we want for our region.

Proposition 479 would expand, build key freeways

Proposition 479 was carefully crafted, and here’s what it will support :

It would expand State Route 24 in the Southeast Valley and create a State Route 30 in the West Valley as an alternative to Interstate 10.

It would expand Loop 303 and make much needed repairs and expansions to Loop 101, Loop 202 and Interstate 17 throughout the Valley.

It also would invest in meaningful improvements to Dial-a-Ride services, which are a lifeline for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

How do we know it will work? Because it already has, for nearly 40 years.

County voters first approved the funding stream in 1985, and then again in 2004. Since then, it’s been the driving force behind our regional system, helping to create Loops 101, 202 and 303, as well as State Route 51.

It has even supported creating the county-wide Valley Metro transit system.

Quick commutes are essential to quality of life

We’ve been able to create a broad coalition to support Proposition 479 because people of all walks of life understand that basic infrastructure is essential to create a great place to live, raise a family and start a business.

A reliable transportation network keeps people and products moving quickly and safely, and it’s increasingly important to local companies for employees to have average commute times under 30 minutes .

It’s also essential to our quality of life — none of us want to wait in even more gridlock to run errands, get to school or the store, and get to work.

Our region continues to grow, but we can keep it a great place to live by building the infrastructure and the future we want.

Join us and many others and vote yes on Proposition 479.

Kate Gallego is mayor of Phoenix. Pam Kehaly is president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and chair of Connect Maricopa. Reach them on X, formerly Twitter, @MayorGallego and @PamKehaly .

