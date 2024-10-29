Taylor Swift Halloween house in Phoenix: Are you ready for it?

As Halloween approaches, the air crackles with excitement and while some dive into traditional frights — vampires, ghosts and ghouls — one Phoenix resident is taking a different approach: a tribute to the pop icon herself, Taylor Swift.

Just days away from Oct. 31, Heather Corcoran has transformed her yard into a whimsical wonderland that celebrates Swift’s most iconic moments.

From playful skeletons to intricate decorations, it’s a neighborhood spectacle that draws fans of all ages, proving that even Halloween can have a touch of “Lover.”

After her successful first Taylor Swift display last year, Corcoran spent the past year keeping an eye out for more memorable Taylor moments to incorporate into her decorations. Excited by the creative possibilities, she plans to do it all again next year too.

Where is the Taylor Swift Halloween house in Phoenix?

The home is at 23910 N. 24th Place, Phoenix. The decorations will be up through Nov. 3.

Corcoran’s fascination with Swift’s storytelling and style led her to craft a display that resonates with die-hard Swifties alike as well as Halloween fans of all ages.

“Last year it was almost like Beatles mania with Taylor Swift. She just started dating Travis (Kelce) and she was on top of the Eras Tour and it just seems like it'd be a lot more fun to like recreate some of our outfits. Our neighborhood kind of goes all out and so I just wanted to do something a little bit different from everyone else,” said Corcoran.

Among the standout features are the 12-foot skeletons — one inspired by the “Anti-Hero” music video, where Taylor’s larger-than-life self mingles with her smaller counterparts, and another that references Travis Kelce’s stage appearance on the Eras Tour in London with a sign reading “Do Not Drop Baby.”

Spectators will encounter the adorable “Lover House” dollhouse, complete with cat skeletons; a “Folklore” cabin; the "Evermore" piano with moss all over it; and even an homage to Swift’s “female rage” with an artistic setup that captures her essence.

“People love it,” Heather said. “It’s just a good energy.”

The lights twinkle brighter after dark, making evenings the ideal time to visit.

“I always say after seven o’clock is the best,” she says.

And on the big night, trick-and-treaters can gather around and serenade the neighborhood.

“On Halloween, one of my friends, who is a Swiftie, will come by and play live music. So we have live music all night on Halloween,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran mentioned a fun addition to this year's display: a friendship bracelet exchange. She placed a box outside where visitors can take a bracelet or leave one.

“I mean, you know, it's, it doesn't matter how old you are, a Swiftie is a Swiftie," Corcoran said.

"I have a two-year-old and the other night, a 98-year-old woman came by and she said to my daughter, ‘I might be the oldest Swiftie and you might be the youngest’ and exchanged friendship bracelets. The lady was like, ‘This is my first friendship bracelet’ and I'm like, ‘Well, I think it's her first friendship bracelet too.”

Got a story you want to share? Reach out at Tiffany.Acosta@gannett.com . Follow @tiffsario on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Taylor Swift Halloween house in Phoenix: Are you ready for it?