Fact check: Did Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff pay their tab at a Phoenix cafe?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff paid for their meals during an early October stop at a Phoenix restaurant, despite claims to the contrary.

Vice presidential candidate Walz and Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, stopped at Otro Cafe near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Oct. 9. The two men were shown enjoying the restaurant's offerings in The Arizona Republic's video from the visit.

The publicized visit to the restaurant prompted immediate falsehoods online as to who paid for the tab, shared by conservative activist and commentator Brigitte Gabriel.

An associate general manager at Otro Cafe told The Republic that the food and drinks received by Walz and Emhoff were not free, and that a staff member for the two paid the bill.

Before Walz makes another campaign stop in Arizona later this week, here's a look at the false claims about his last visit.

Social media posts falsely allege Walz and Emhoff got food for free

Walz and Emhoff were in Arizona for campaign events in Chandler and Mesa and stopped beforehand at Otro Cafe in Phoenix, which prompted a response on social media from Gabriel.

"When President Trump visits a restaurant, he pays for everyone. When Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff visit a coffee shop, they expect it to be on the house. Zero respect for the working class," read Gabriel's post on the social platform X.

Last-minute visit did not include freebies, Otro Cafe says

Yolanda Lopez, associate general manager of Otro Cafe, said anything enjoyed by Walz and Emhoff on Oct. 9 was paid for by the presidential campaign staff.

Lopez, who worked at Otro Cafe the day of the high-profile visit, found out the pair were headed to the restaurant only about an hour in advance.

"Surprisingly, it wasn't that busy when they came in, and it was mellow until they left. ... Our guests were intrigued by it. Anybody coming in was trying to take pictures and talk with them," Lopez said.

Lopez said Walz and Emhoff made their way around the restaurant to speak with guests.

"We're just happy they liked our food enough to come over," Lopez said.

When is Tim Walz next visiting Arizona?

Walz was expected to return to Arizona Saturday for another campaign stop. The Harris-Walz ticket and the Donald Trump-JD Vance ticket remain in a tight race in the battleground state.

Rey Covarrubias Jr. is a reporter at The Arizona Republic focusing on election misinformation. Reach him at reynaldo.covarrubias@gannett.com . The work is made possible through a grant from the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fact check: Did Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff pay their tab at a Phoenix cafe?