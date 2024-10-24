What we learned about the Phoenix Suns from OT win in opener over LA Clippers

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Clippers were looking to win their historic regular-season opener in their new $2-billion Intuit Dome, but the Phoenix Suns just had to ruin everything.

The Suns didn’t play a clean game, lost Devin Booker to fouls in regulation, but pulled out a 116-113 overtime victory Wednesday night over the Clippers before 18,300 fans.

Phoenix (1-0) takes on the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night to complete a two-game road trip before playing their home opener Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks in the second of an early back-to-back.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points Wednesday night against the Clippers, and Bradley Beal went for 24, including a 3-pointer with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Suns the lead for good.

Playing 44 minutes, Durant forced OT with a tough, contested fadeaway shot with 21.2 seconds left in regulation after the Suns trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. He also took on the challenge of guarding James Harden down the stretch.

Harden had a chance to force a second overtime, but he missed the second of two free throws with 4.8 seconds left and the Suns clinging to a one-point lead.

Jusuf Nurkic was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws facing “The Wall” with three seconds left to make the difference three. Then Harden turned the ball over to end the game.

Without Kawhi Leonard, who is out with knee issues, Harden scored a game-high 29 points on 28 shot attempts.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s win as the Suns blew a 14-point lead, yielded 23 points off 22 turnovers and were outrebounded, 51-42, but still won the game.

The Clippers also had 22 turnovers that resulted in 16 Phoenix points.

Defense down the stretch

Mike Budenholzer stressed defense throughout training camp and preseason, taking individual pride in guarding one-on-one.

Durant took on that challenge with Harden despite having to help carry the offensive attack with Booker fouling out with 15 points

"Coaches tell me," said Durant, drawing laughs from the media.

Harden still got his, but Durant made him work. Durant admitted to being fatigued, but Harden appeared to be running low on fuel, too, as evidenced by his missing that late free throw in overtime.

At age 36, Durant is still more than up for this task, but this can't be the recipe all season as it was last season.

The Suns allowed 13 offensive rebounds and 62 points in the paint, showing once again their lack of size and having issues keeping the ball in front, but down the stretch, they earned key stops.

Tyus Jones may have forced the biggest one with the help of Beal and Royce O'Neale when guarding Harden to the rim at the end of regulation. Harden misfired with a chance to win it for the Clippers.

Durant and Beal came up with a collective stop in overtime. The Suns didn't protect the paint for most of the game, but did so when it mattered most.

Play the Suns physical

Most teams don’t have the Clippers' mentality of playing tough, physical and grabby, which puts the game in the referee’s hands.

Since the stripes weren’t blowing the whistle, that played right in the Clippers’ hands, literally.

It took the Suns essentially three quarters to really play through it and find their offense, even though they led by as many as 14 points. The Clippers’ inability to make a shot, particularly Harden in the first half, led to that scoring margin in Phoenix’s favor.

The Suns are already smaller with Jones, Beal and Booker in a three-guard look. If Nurkic gets in foul trouble like he did Wednesday, they become smaller.

The Suns closed the fourth quarter with Durant at the five, just as they did last season under Frank Vogel, along with Royce O’Neale, Booker, Beal and Jones.

O’Neale was guarding Clippers big Ivica Zubac in the fourth.

Teams are going to attempt to rough up the Suns this entire season.

Play with, without a point guard

The Suns brought in Monte Morris and Jones to help initiate the offense, but they spent just as much time playing off the ball while Durant, Booker and Beal set it up.

Jones and Morris are 35-plus percent career 3-point shooters. Last season, Jones knocked down a career-best 41.4% from distance while Morris nailed an even higher career-best in his 27 games in Minnesota at 42.4%.

So, you can see why they’d be useful off the ball, but the main reason those two were signed was so Booker, Durant and Beal wouldn’t have to initiate the offense. The Big 3 are doing it off screen-and-roll, but the Clippers just trapped Durant to get the ball out of his hands.

Beal had a key turnover in the fourth out of that and Booker over-dribbled.

The Clippers were aggressive and the refs let the players play through contact, but the Suns lacked ball movement. The only way to generate 40-plus 3s is by moving and sharing the ball quicker.

The Suns didn’t do that nearly enough in managing 25 assists.

That’s how you get Durant, Booker and Beal catch-and-shoot looks instead of catch-and-dribble one dribble too many. Phoenix nearly reached 40 attempts from 3 with a 15-of-38 effort.

Multiple lineups

Grayson Allen checked into the game with 2:33 left in the first quarter to mark the eleventh player to see action.

That’s a sign of two things. The Suns believe in their depth with rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and Budenholzer is playing multiple lineups in part because he doesn’t want to play his main guys major minutes.

Booker played 32 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.

Ighodaro subbed for Booker with 3:20 left in the first quarter. Booker never checked out in the first quarter under Monty Williams or Frank Vogel unless in foul trouble.

Having Ighodaro at the four enables the Suns to go bigger.

Having Beal as the only starter with reserves gives him a chance to be aggressive.

The Suns will need time to adjust to each one because the lineups feel like four-minute segments.

First impression: Intuit Dome A-plus

“The Wall” of fans was rocking and swaying back and forth with their ultra-hyped team owner Steve Ballmer.

“WELCOME TO CLIPPER NATION!!”

The $2-billion Intuit Dome gives the Clippers a true place they can call home after sharing Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 18,000-seat arena is 1,250,000 gross square feet. "The Wall" is 51 rows, only for Clipper fans and a pass is required to sit there. Fans pay $1,300 for all 41 home games.

And they get very loud. Durant missed two free throws in the fourth quarter facing "The Wall.”

There’s a massive double-sided “halo” video board that is 32 feet high by 623 feet in circumference on the inside and 28 feet high by 661 feet in circumference on the outside.

Multiple screens. Multiple replays and replay views.

Truly a sight to behold. All the California high school jerseys on display are a very nice touch.

Very spacious arena to say the least. The Clippers are playing up the water theme as they had a segment showing massive waves and having the players dribbling and shooting through “the storm” as the PA announcer said.

This will be the envy of every other team owner.

Wonder if this will give Suns team owner Mat Ishbia any ideas? Probably.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrakin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-810-5518. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What we learned about the Phoenix Suns from OT win in opener over LA Clippers