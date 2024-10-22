Michelin-starred chef Jose Andres making Arizona debut with this restaurant

VAI Resort , the massive hotel, culinary and entertainment destination scheduled to open in Glendale in 2025, announced plans for the first of 12 restaurants. José Andrés Group is partnering with the resort to open Bar Mar, the first José Andrés restaurant in Arizona.

Andrés is an award-winning Spanish-American chef and co-founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides food in areas affected by war or natural disasters.

His training included working at El Bulli, Ferran Adrià’s avant-garde restaurant in Roses, Spain. Throughout his years as a chef, Andrés garnered numerous awards, including two Michelin stars for Minibar , his tasting counter in Washington D.C. as well as four Bib Gourmands, James Beard "Humanitarian of the Year" and "Outstanding Chef" awards as well as being named Times' "100 Most Influential People," twice.

The chef's group operates 40 restaurants nationally and internationally including Bar Mar in Chicago, which was recognized by Michelin Guide among Selected Restaurants in Chicago in 2023.

"We're thrilled to open Bar Mar, our first restaurant in Arizona in this new epicenter for entertainment," said Sam Bakhshandehpour, CEO of José Andrés Group, in a press release. "From musical performances to culinary experiences, discovery is a key element of what makes VAI Resort such an exciting, new destination."

What to expect at Bar Mar

The seafood restaurant takes a modern approach to classic dishes and pays homage to the bounty of the sea. Bar Mar's menu divides into the following sections:

Little Snacks , like mussels in escabeche, made with mussels, sherry vinegar and pimentón, served with sourdough.

Embuditos or cured meats.

Latas and Conservas including Boquerones en Vinagre, made with white Spanish anchovies cured in vinegar and served with pan con tomate.

Raw and Simple , like ceviche and shrimp cocktail.

Oysters .

Sandwiches , Salads and Vegetables, including the likes of a lobster roll.

...Feeling Hungry? which features hearty mains like hanger steak and fried fish plates.

Bar Mar Sweets , like flan and sticky toffee pudding.

The beverage menu offers cocktails, sangrias and wine.

When is Bar Mar opening at the VAI Resort?

"We are thrilled to welcome the José Andrés Group to VAI Resort," said Ryan Littman, Vice President of Food and Beverage for VAI Resort, in a press release. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating an iconic resort destination that offers diverse and exceptional experiences. José Andrés Group's reputation for culinary excellence and his commitment to community and philanthropy make this collaboration truly special."

The resort is slated to open late 2025.

