New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers picks, predictions: Who wins 2024 World Series?

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will play in the World Series of the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Which team will win the 2024 World Series ?

Check out these MLB playoff picks and predictions for the World Series, which begins with Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5:08 p.m. MST on FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO ), from Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored in series odds over the Yankees, according to BetMGM Sportsbook .

It has Los Angeles at -130 to win the World Series, while it puts New York at +110.

The Yankees advanced to this round by beating the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS. The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in six games in the NLCS.

World Series schedule: TV channel, how to watch Yankees vs Dodgers games in Arizona

Watch 2024 World Series with FUBO (free trial)

CBS Sports : Yankees will win World Series vs Dodgers in seven games

R.J. Anderson writes: "Best teams in their respective leagues; tons of stars on both sides; and you can make a reasonable case either way. On paper, this should be a great series and a lot of fun. As for my pick, the Yankees feel "safer" because of their rotation advantage. I do think that maybe we're overstating it on the whole -- the Dodgers are clearly capable of running a bullpen game and getting good results -- but when it feels like a coin-flip situation, it's OK to default to the team that features your favorite safety blanket."

CBS Sports : Dodgers will win World Series vs Yankees in seven games

Mike Axisa writes: "I tend to lean toward the highest-powered offense in October and the Dodgers have more lineup depth than the Yankees, even with Freddie Freeman hobbled, and just as much star power. Once you get beyond the top four hitters in New York's lineup -- Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton in that order -- there are some easy outs to be had. The Yankees do have the rotation advantage, for sure, but the Dodgers have a slightly deeper bullpen, and the offense to paper over any pitching issues. To me, the key to the series is Gerrit Cole. He's the best starter in the World Series and needs to shove accordingly to give the Yankees the best chance to win. Ultimately, I'm going with the Dodgers in an all-time classic series."

NJ.com : Yankees will defeat Dodgers in World Series

Corey Roepken writes: "It’s tough to find a big edge for either team. We can expect both teams to score runs, so it comes down to which pitching staff will do just enough for six or seven games. That’s why we’re picking the Yankees. LA pitchers have had good moments in the playoffs. They also have had some terrible moments. The Dodgers have four shutouts in 11 playoff games, but they have allowed at least five runs in six games. Is it realistic to expect the Dodgers to shut out, or at least shut down the Yankees? Yankees pitchers have given up three runs or fewer in five of nine games. Wouldn’t you rather side with the pitching staff that has not been feast or famine when many runs are expected to be scored?"

Sporting News : Dodgers will defeat Yankees in six games in World Series

Dan Treacy writes: "A Yankees win requires their non-Judge and Soto bats to keep overachieving their regular season production, and it also asks much more of the starting rotation than was needed to beat the Royals and Guardians. The Dodgers have their share of pitching vulnerabilities, but Dave Roberts seems to be getting the most out of his bullpen right now. There's always a chance the Yankees could strike early in games and make the Dodgers pay for their lack of starting pitching, but Los Angeles has the inherent advantage in this World Series."

Odds Shark : Bet the Yankees to beat the Dodgers in 2024 World Series

Ethan Diamandas writes: "I love New York's chances, especially with a plus-money outlook. The Bronx Bombers offense has never looked better, and the club's pitching staff (at least the starters) holds a heavy talent edge over the Dodgers' arms. We'll see if the Yanks show up in a big spot, but ahead of Game 1, I'm rocking with the Yankees."

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers picks, predictions: Who wins 2024 World Series?