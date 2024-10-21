Pima County sheriff hit with federal retaliation lawsuit for putting deputies on leave

Just two weeks from election day, the Pima County sheriff is facing a federal lawsuit claiming retaliation against deputies who opposed his reelection bid.

The suit came after Democrat Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos placed two deputies, Heather Lappin and Aaron Cross, on administrative leave . Lappin is the Republican candidate for county sheriff running against Nanos. It was filed Thursday with Arizona's federal district court by Cross and the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs.

The lawsuit also named Juan Carlos Navarro, a captain in the sheriff’s department who makes recommendations to Nanos in deciding disciplinary actions and policy interpretations, according to the lawsuit.

Cross alleges during a political event on Oct. 12, he was holding a sign saying: “Deputies don’t want Nanos.” He was wearing clothing of similar style and color to those of on-duty deputies but without sheriff’s department insignia or badging, said the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges shortly after the event, Navarro called him, claiming there had been complaints that on-duty deputies were engaged in a protest against Nanos while in uniform. Navarro told him he was prohibited from wearing anything that deputies wore while on duty. Cross said he asked for the policy associated with the order, but it was not provided, according to court documents.

During an Oct. 14 political event, Cross said he wore a gray Under Armor shirt and khaki “BDU” or battle dress uniform pants, which, to the best of Cross’ knowledge, no one is issued or wears while on duty. After the event, the lawsuit alleges he was placed on administrative leave for an unspecified reason, for an unspecified investigation, and prohibited from telling others about the administrative leave.

The lawsuit also contended a department press release made false claims about his clothing, saying he was “dressed in department issued attire” and falsely suggesting that Cross’ actions raise concerns about bans on campaigning while representing oneself as a department member.

Cross alleges the sheriff violated federal and state constitutional rights and showed gross negligence. He petitioned the court for a preliminary injunction, to stop the sheriff and other defendants from taking any “further adverse actions against Plaintiff Cross or any member of Plaintiff AZCOPS until the Court can address the procedural an substantive concerns raised in this Complaint.”

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and for relief to pay for attorney’s fees and general damages to be proven at a trial for damages to “reputation, emotional distress, lost profits,” among others.

Nanos facing criticism in response to a sexual assault

Nanos is also facing criticism for how he dealt with a 2022 sexual assault of a female deputy by her superior. The Pima County Board of Supervisors requested an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The office found that while there was no criminal wrongdoing, four rules may have been violated, including failing to provide help to a deputy in danger, failing to act in an official capacity, failing to document staff involvement, and failing to properly secure evidence.

“This is the freaking sheriff, wow,” said Board of Supervisor Matt Heinz said. “This is incredibly troubling.”

The Board asked Nanos to answer questions about the four possible violations at a Sep 17 board meeting, but Nanos did not attend.

The board then voted to request Nanos “respectfully” request the Sheriff appear before the board or provide a written response, said Supervisor Steve Christy.

Nanos said he would speak to the board about the potential violations after the election in executive session, accusing Christy and other supervisors of political motivation for the timing of the request, Christy said in a meeting.

