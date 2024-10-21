NBA power rankings: Are Phoenix Suns in top five?

The 2024-25 NBA season takes flight Tuesday with a massive doubleheader.

The New York Knicks battle defending NBA champion Boston Celtics , who will receive championship rings and raise their record 18 th banner. Then the Minnesota Timberwolves play at the Los Angeles Lakers to begin LeBron James’ 22 nd NBA season to tie Hall of Famer Vince Carter for the most in league history.

This is also the start of The Republic’s 2024-25 NBA Top 5 power rankings. Not as big as Knicks-Celtics or T-Wolves-Lakers, but pretty close.

1. Boston Celtics (64-18 last season)

The defending NBA champions are the league’s best team and it’s not even close.

They feature Jayson Tatum and finals MVP Jaylen Brown, a stifling defense, expert role players and the NBA’s best young coach in Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics should repeat as champions, something that hasn’t happened since the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 but they face two new challenges – complacency and getting every team’s best shot.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25 last season)

The NBA’s best young team just fell short of reaching the finals largely due to a lack of postseason experience. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns as a leading MVP candidate. Chet Holmgren is poised for a breakout year. The addition of veteran Alex Caruso is huge, but Isaiah Hartenstein being out at least a month with a hand injury is a team setback. The Thunder should be good, though.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26 last season)

The T-Wolves shook it up by dealing big Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, but Anthony Edwards is their guy. They’re an exciting, young team that won with defense last season. Four-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert anchors the middle and Jaden McDaniels is a stud defender. How Randle and Edwards play off each is worth watching early.

4. Dallas Mavericks (50-32 last season)

Luka Doncic returning from a left calf contusion is welcomed news. It may take him a minute to get in shape, but Doncic is the toughest player to guard because he plays at his own pace, creates contact and has unlimited range. There is still room for him and Kyrie Irving to develop even more chemistry, but the Mavs are as deep as they’ve been in years. If Klay Thompson hits 3s, it’s a wrap for the NBA.

5. New York Knicks (50-32 last season)

Philadelphia should be in the top five, but between Paul George’s knee injury and Joel Embiid’s stance on not playing back-to-back, they may start slower than anticipated. However, the Knicks are poised to make a serious run to the finals. Jalen Brunson is a straight baller who now has a 20-and-10 big in Towns by his side. Right now, New York is the greatest threat to the Celtics.

What about teams 6-10?

6. Denver Nuggets . Someone please find the real Jamal Murray.

7. Philadelphia 76ers . Is Tyrese Maxey the league’s best young point guard?

8. Indiana Pacers . Need to prove last season’s run to the conference finals wasn’t a fluke.

9. Phoenix Suns . Year 2 of their Big 3, but true point guard Tyus Jones is the key.

10. Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should be the NBA’s best 1-2 punch, but will they play like it under Doc Rivers?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NBA power rankings: Are Phoenix Suns in top five?