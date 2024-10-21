Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Levi's Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will win the Sunday Night Football game?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and NFL Week 8 predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC ( stream with Peacock ) .

The 49ers are a 5.5-point favorite over the Cowboys in NFL Week 8 odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook .

San Francisco is -250 on the moneyline, while Dallas is +200.

The over/under (point total) is set at 47.5 points.

NFL Week 8 picks: Vikings vs Rams | Ravens vs Browns | Titans vs Lions | Colts vs Texans | Packers vs Jaguars | Cardinals vs Dolphins | Jets vs Patriots | Falcons vs Buccaneers | Eagles vs Bengals | Saints vs Chargers | Bills vs Seahawks | Bears vs Commanders | Panthers vs Broncos | Chiefs vs Raiders | Cowboys vs 49ers | Giants vs Steelers | The Arizona Republic's predictions

Watch Cowboys at 49ers live with Peacock

The Arizona Republic : Cowboys 24, 49ers 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The 49ers can't be this bad, can they? Injuries are mounting for San Francisco and Dallas comes into this game rested from a week off."

NFL power rankings Week 8: Where are Cowboys, 49ers now?

Bookies.com : Bet the 49ers to cover vs Cowboys

Bill Speros writes: "Will Bill Belichick be coaching the Cowboys this week? Someone needs to ask Jerry Jones about his coach just 2 or 3 more times before we get a complete on-air breakdown. It’s hard to imagine the bye helping Dallas given their perilous state. With Halloween coming up, perhaps the Cowboys will come dressed as a fully functional pro football team."

NFL Week 8 odds: What point spreads, moneylines, over/unders say about NFL games this week

Sports Betting Dime : 49ers 32.4, Cowboys 16.4

The site's formula predicts that the 49ers will win the NFL Week 8 game against the Cowboys.

NFL Week 8 schedule: Television channels, how to watch games on TV, streaming this week

ESPN : 49ers have a 66.5% chance to beat Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

The site gives the Cowboys a 33.2% shot at winning the NFL Week 8 game, with the remaining percentage accounting for a tie.

Super Bowl odds: Who are the favorites now?

Dimers : 49ers 26, Cowboys 21

It writes: "After extensive simulations, our model gives the Cowboys a win probability of 33%, while the 49ers have a win probability of 67%."

NFL MVP odds: Who are the favorites now?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

NFL's highest paid players in 2024: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Offensive linemen | D-linemen | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | Edge rushers | H ighest paid players: Overall | By position | B y team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?