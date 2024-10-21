Utah vs Houston picks, predictions, odds: Who wins college football Week 9 game?

The Utah Utes play the Houston Cougars in a college football Week 9 game on Saturday, Oct. 26, at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN+ ( stream here ).

Utah is coming off a 13-7 loss against TCU in Week 8. Houston lost 42-14 to Kansas last week.

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite over Houston in college football Week 9 odds for the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook .

The Utes are -170 on the moneyline. The Cougars are +140.

The over/under for the game is set at 37.5 points.

Dimers.com : Utah 21, Houston 19

It writes: "After extensive simulations, our model gives Utah a win probability of 57%, while Houston has a win probability of 43%."

ESPN : The Utes have a 67.0% chance to defeat the Cougars

The site's matchup predictor gives Houston a 33.0% shot to beat Utah on Saturday.

Odds Shark : Utah 32.6, Houston 19.2

The site says Utah will win and cover the spread.

