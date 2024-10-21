World Series schedule: TV channel, how to watch Yankees vs Dodgers games in Arizona

What channel is the World Series on?

The 2024 MLB playoff schedule continues with the World Series.

Here's how to watch the 2024 World Series games, with times, TV channels and streaming information for the New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup.

The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the American League Championship Series to earn their berth.

The Dodgers beat the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series in six games to advance.

This round of the 2024 MLB postseason is a best-of-7 series. Los Angeles has home-field advantage and will host Games 1, 2 and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary).

New York is scheduled to host Game 3, 4 and Game 5, if necessary.

World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Friday, Oct. 25

Game 1: Yankees at Dodgers | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 2: Yankees at Dodgers | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Monday, Oct. 28

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Wednesday, Oct. 30

Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO ) (if necessary)

World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Friday, Nov. 1

Game 6: Yankees at Dodgers | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO ) (if necessary)

World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Saturday, Nov. 2

Game 7: Yankees at Dodgers | 5:08 p.m. MST, 8:08 p.m. ET | FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )(if necessary)

