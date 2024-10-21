Open in App
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    World Series schedule: TV channel, how to watch Yankees vs Dodgers games in Arizona

    By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYLrM_0wFrJLdd00

    What channel is the World Series on?

    The 2024 MLB playoff schedule continues with the World Series.

    Here's how to watch the 2024 World Series games, with times, TV channels and streaming information for the New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup.

    The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the American League Championship Series to earn their berth.

    The Dodgers beat the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series in six games to advance.

    This round of the 2024 MLB postseason is a best-of-7 series. Los Angeles has home-field advantage and will host Games 1, 2 and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary).

    New York is scheduled to host Game 3, 4 and Game 5, if necessary.

    Who wins World Series Game 1? New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers picks, predictions, odds

    Who wins 2024 World Series? New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers picks, predictions, odds

    Watch World Series games on FUBO (free trial)

    World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Friday, Oct. 25

    World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Saturday, Oct. 26

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dv3No_0wFrJLdd00

    World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Monday, Oct. 28

    World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Tuesday, Oct. 29

    World Series schedule: Dodgers at Yankees game on Wednesday, Oct. 30

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbW84_0wFrJLdd00

    World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Friday, Nov. 1

    World Series schedule: Yankees at Dodgers game on Saturday, Nov. 2

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

    Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: World Series schedule: TV channel, how to watch Yankees vs Dodgers games in Arizona

