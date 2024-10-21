NFL Week 8 schedule: Television channels, how to watch games on TV, streaming this week

The 2024 NFL season is heating up, with some very important games on the NFL Week 8 schedule this week.

The games kick off with the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 24 and they conclude with a Monday Night Football showdown on Oct. 28 between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers .

Sunday, Oct. 27 features 14 games, including the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns , Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans , Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks , Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Here's our rundown of games on the NFL Week 8 schedule with dates, times, television and streaming information. All times MST. Click on each game for NFL Week 8 picks , NFL Week 8 predictions and NFL Week 8 odds for that matchup.

Thursday Night Football schedule, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m., Prime Video ( stream on Amazon )

An intriguing Thursday Night Football game. Yes, the Vikings are no longer undefeated, but they still are an impressive 5-1.

Sunday early NFL football game schedule, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Browns have lost five straight games and they have lost QB Deshaun Watson to injury.

Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The 5-1` Lions just might be the team to beat in the NFC this season.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

A win for the Colts would put Indianapolis in a tie for first with Houston in the AFC South.

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Jaguars play the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, Lions and Texans in their next five games. Oh my.

Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Dolphins have an NFL-worst 70 points this season.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Jets have lost four straight. The Patriots have dropped six in a row.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

This game could be for first place in the NFC South.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Bengals are 0-3 at home this season and 3-1 on the road.

Sunday late NFL football game schedule, Oct. 27

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Saints have lost five straight games. That 2-0 start seems like ages ago.

Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Bills have currently scored more points than any other AFC team.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Bears are 4-2 and sit in last place in the NFC North. Both of their losses came on the road.

Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The 1-6 Panthers have been outscored this season 243-110.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

The Chiefs are 6-0 and the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

Sunday Night Football schedule, Oct. 27

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC ( stream with Peacock )

The Cowboys are 0-3 at home this season, but 3-0 on the road, with this game being played on the road.

Monday Night Football schedule, Oct. 28

New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

Must-win game for the Giants? They are falling far back in the NFC East race early.

