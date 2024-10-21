Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    NFL Week 8 schedule: Television channels, how to watch games on TV, streaming this week

    By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago

    The 2024 NFL season is heating up, with some very important games on the NFL Week 8 schedule this week.

    The games kick off with the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 24 and they conclude with a Monday Night Football showdown on Oct. 28 between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers .

    Sunday, Oct. 27 features 14 games, including the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns , Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans , Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks , Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

    Here's our rundown of games on the NFL Week 8 schedule with dates, times, television and streaming information. All times MST. Click on each game for NFL Week 8 picks , NFL Week 8 predictions and NFL Week 8 odds for that matchup.

    NFL Week 8 picks: Vikings vs Rams | Ravens vs Browns | Titans vs Lions | Colts vs Texans | Packers vs Jaguars | Cardinals vs Dolphins | Jets vs Patriots | Falcons vs Buccaneers | Eagles vs Bengals | Saints vs Chargers | Bills vs Seahawks | Bears vs Commanders | Panthers vs Broncos | Chiefs vs Raiders | Cowboys vs 49ers | Giants vs Steelers | The Arizona Republic's predictions

    Watch NFL games on FUBO (free trial)

    Thursday Night Football schedule, Oct. 24

    Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m., Prime Video ( stream on Amazon )

    An intriguing Thursday Night Football game. Yes, the Vikings are no longer undefeated, but they still are an impressive 5-1.

    NFL power rankings Week 8: Chiefs still lead; Lions, Bills, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks rise

    Sunday early NFL football game schedule, Oct. 27

    Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Browns have lost five straight games and they have lost QB Deshaun Watson to injury.

    Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The 5-1` Lions just might be the team to beat in the NFC this season.

    Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    A win for the Colts would put Indianapolis in a tie for first with Houston in the AFC South.

    Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Jaguars play the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, Lions and Texans in their next five games. Oh my.

    Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Dolphins have an NFL-worst 70 points this season.

    New York Jets vs New England Patriots, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Jets have lost four straight. The Patriots have dropped six in a row.

    Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    This game could be for first place in the NFC South.

    Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Bengals are 0-3 at home this season and 3-1 on the road.

    NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins Colts-Texans, Bills-Seahawks, Cowboys-49ers games?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzNFb_0wFr5qjr00

    Sunday late NFL football game schedule, Oct. 27

    New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Saints have lost five straight games. That 2-0 start seems like ages ago.

    Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Bills have currently scored more points than any other AFC team.

    Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Bears are 4-2 and sit in last place in the NFC North. Both of their losses came on the road.

    Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The 1-6 Panthers have been outscored this season 243-110.

    Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    The Chiefs are 6-0 and the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

    NFL Week 8 odds: What point spreads, moneylines, over/unders say about NFL games this week

    Sunday Night Football schedule, Oct. 27

    Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC ( stream with Peacock )

    The Cowboys are 0-3 at home this season, but 3-0 on the road, with this game being played on the road.

    NFL MVP odds: Who are the favorites now?

    Monday Night Football schedule, Oct. 28

    New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 ( stream with free trial from FUBO )

    Must-win game for the Giants? They are falling far back in the NFC East race early.

    Super Bowl odds: Who are the favorites now?

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    NFL's highest paid players in 2024: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Offensive linemen | D-linemen | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | Edge rushers | H ighest paid players: Overall | By position | B y team

    Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

    Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 8 schedule: Television channels, how to watch games on TV, streaming this week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rah, rah, wrong? Arizona Cardinals fans upset over a change in team cheerleaders' presence
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    NFL playoff picture Week 8: NFC North's Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears all make playoffs?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Motor and violence': 5 things we learned from Arizona Cardinals' big win over Chargers
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Are you an Arizona Cardinals fan? Sign up for The Republic's Red Sea Report newsletter
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Dodgers icon Fernando Valenzuela is gone. But 'Fernandomania' will live forever.
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic7 hours ago
    When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release? Early access and pre-downloading
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic4 hours ago
    Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    With Coyotes gone, Vegas Golden Knights making inroads in Arizona hockey community
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic10 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game today?
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic7 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy