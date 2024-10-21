The team behind Santo Arcadia is opening a new restaurant. Named Main Burger AZ, "A Chiwas Group burger concept," according to their social media post , the restaurant will be located in Mesa.

The restaurant is a collaboration between Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin of Tacos Chiwas, Cocina Chiwas, Aruma Cafe and Santo, along with Roberto Centeno of Espiritu and Santo. Hernandez and Holguin were 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur and Centeno was a 2024 Emerging Chef semifinalist.

Centeno makes a mean burger at Espiritu, one that Rene Andrade of Bacanora and Centeno himself recommended as one of the best burgers in Phoenix . It's made with dry-aged beef, sharp cheddar and chiltepin aioli served on a brioche bun. Diners can order it with a side of papas al disco and spicy ketchup.

If this burger is any indication, there are good things to come at the new concept where the team is still finalizing the menu.

According to Hernandez, the expected soft opening is mid-November, with a formal opening on Dec. 1.

Details: 161 W. Main St., Mesa. @mainburgeraz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These Phoenix top chefs, known for their Mexican restaurants, are opening a burger joint