NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins Colts-Texans, Bills-Seahawks, Cowboys-49ers games?

The 2024 NFL season continues with an intriguing NFL Week 8 schedule filled with important games.

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams play on Thursday Night Football.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, while the Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , the Buffalo Bills travel to the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Philadelphia Eagles .

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday Night Football, with the week ending with the New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Which teams win their important NFL Week 8 games?

Check out our NFL Week 8 picks and NFL Week 8 predictions for the 16 NFL games this week. All times MST. Click on each game for more picks, predictions and NFL Week 8 odds for that matchup.

Thursday Night Football prediction, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m., Prime Video ( stream on Amazon )

How will the Vikings respond to their first loss of the season? We think Sam Darnold and company will bounce back, led by a strong defensive effort.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Rams 19

Sunday early NFL football game predictions, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

Deshaun Watson got hurt in the Browns' latest loss, their fifth straight, but it probably really doesn't matter who plays QB for them in this one.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Browns 13

Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

A long year for the 1-5 Titans is about to get longer. Jared Goff and the Lions will cruise at home.

Prediction: Lions 28, Titans 17

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

A Colts win in this game would tie them with the Texans for first in the AFC South. But Houston is 3-0 at home this season. Anthony Richardson won't be able to keep up with C.J. Stroud.

Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 17

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

Jordan Love has 15 touchdown passes this season, but has already thrown eight interceptions. He can afford to throw a pick or two against the Jaguars and still see the Packers win.

Prediction: Packers 31, Jaguars 20

Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

Tau Tagovailoa could be back for the Dolphins against the Cardinals and that would make all the difference for a desperate Miami team at home.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 23

New York Jets vs New England Patriots, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

Davante Adams didn't do much in his debut with the Jets . We expect that to change for New York against the Patriots this week.

Prediction: Jets 24, Patriots 16

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Falcons beat the Buccaneers in a Week 5 overtime thriller in Atlanta, 36-30. We expect another thriller in Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 24

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Bengals are 3-4 after a rough start, but the Eagles have been rolling since A.J. Brown's return.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Bengals 23

Sunday late NFL football game predictions, Oct. 27

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Saints' schedule gets easier after this game. We think their losing streak will reach six games first.

Prediction: Chargers 20, Saints 17

Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., FOX ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Seahawks ended a 3-game skid last week in impressive fashion, but stopping the Bills' offense is a much more difficult task.

Prediction: Bills 30, Seahawks 21

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

This game has the closest point spread in the NFL this week. The Bears will be rested for this one, and the Commanders could start Marcus Mariota at QB.

Prediction: Bears 28, Commanders 20

Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Panthers have given up 148 points in their last four games. Yeah, go with the Broncos.

Prediction: Broncos 28, Panthers 13

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

The Chiefs are the NFL's only undefeated team remaining. They'll stay that way after beating the Raiders in Week 8.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 15

Sunday Night Football prediction, Oct. 27

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC ( stream with Peacock )

The 49ers can't be this bad, can they? Injuries are mounting for San Francisco and Dallas comes into this game rested from a week off.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, 49ers 23

Monday Night Football prediction, Oct. 28

New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 ( stream with free trial from Fubo )

Russell Wilson was 16-for-29 for 264 yards and two touchdowns in his Steelers' debut. Maybe Mike Tomlin made the right choice at QB.

Prediction: Steelers 20, Giants 17

