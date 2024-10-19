CBP reports declining border crossings and record fentanyl busts in 2024

The acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed a sharp decline in illegal migrant crossings between ports of entry along the Southwestern border on a visit to Nogales, Ariz., last week.

Earlier this month in Nogales, Ariz., Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner, announced that migrant arrests have dropped by 55% since June after what he described as “unprecedented numbers of individuals attempting to enter the U.S.”

In December 2023, the Border Patrol recorded a peak of nearly 250,000 encounters across the U.S.-Mexico border, including nearly 102,000 families and 12,000 unaccompanied minors.

"We saw historic migration numbers early in the year, followed by a significant decrease due to the increased enforcement work done by this team," Miller said.

John Modlin, chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector, which covers a large swath of the Arizona-Mexico border, said agents apprehended more than 80,000 people in his sector that same month.

Hundreds of people crossed the Tucson Sector through cuts made in the wall to turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents. Last December, the agency announced that 18,900 people had been apprehended in a single week. Migrants waited in cold rain before being rescued by volunteer humanitarian groups, near Sasabe, Ariz.

"That was an incredible number," Modlin said. "And honestly, a number that made me very concerned. If that level of migration had continued through the summer out here in the heat, it would have been absolutely tragic with all those people crossing."

Modlin added that daily apprehensions in his sector have since dropped to about 350 individuals a day, down from a peak of more than 2,300 in December. The Biden administration implemented new rules restricting access to asylum when daily border crossings exceeded 2,500.

These rules raised the standards for asylum claims, requiring individuals to "manifest" a fear of returning home or back to Mexico. Those who fail their asylum cases and are deported by court order from the U.S. face a five-year reentry ban.

By August, the number of encounters had dropped to around 58,000 across the Southwest, with 11,922 recorded in the Tucson Sector. CBP has not released figures for September 2024, the final month of fiscal year.

The Biden administration moved to make the restrictions permanent last month and amend the summer proclamation, requiring daily encounters to remain below 1,500, now including the number of unaccompanied minors, a whole month before lifting the ban.

"We removed more people last year than we have in any year since 2010," Miller said, 85% of those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border now face expedited removal.

Agents are processing larger quantity of individuals for expedited removal, leading to "strengthened consequences and less strain on the cities around the country," he said.

Migrant releases pending court proceedings have decreased by 80%, allowing more agents to be stationed along the border, Miller said. As a result, the number of migrant “got-aways” has dropped by 60%, he said.

Miller emphasized that the agency continues to manage those challenges through litigation, but added, "we need new laws, rules and regulations to help."

The acting commissioner also highlighted CBP’s efforts in combating the fentanyl crisis, saying the agency is on the “front line against fentanyl.”

Over the past two years, CBP has seized 50,000 pounds of the drug and made the single largest fentanyl bust in agency history: 4 million blue fentanyl pills seized in August at the Lukeville Port of Entry.

Half of the fentanyl coming into the U.S. is seized at the Mariposa Port of Entry, he said. In the last two fiscal years, the Tucson Field Office confiscated half or more of the total amount of fentanyl impounded by the Office of Field Operations nationwide, according to CBP data.

“Right here, where we’re seeing the most fentanyl in the nation, we’re doing 50 percent of all cargo being screened by non-intrusive inspection technology, we’re doing enhanced operations … every single day,” Miller said.

Earlier this year, a handful of specialized screening machines designed to examine vehicles for anomalies were installed at the Nogales ports of entry. Miller said CBP will seek more funding for these scanners in 2025, with plans to install more by 2026.

Officials at the port displayed a variety of drugs and weapons intercepted by officers in Nogales. The display included a dismantled .50-caliber sniper rifle and an AK-47 variant wrapped in plastic, as well as boxes of fentanyl, including a bucket of liquid fentanyl, along with some cocaine.

Officers seized 160 weapons headed to Mexico through the Arizona ports of entry, Miller said.

He said officers need more resources, including additional personnel, to "match the increase in trade, travel, and migration." The nation's trade laws need to be updated to reflect the significant expansion of e-commerce and air cargo, Miller added.

"When I talk about modernizing our trade law, the last time trade law was modernized was when I started in 1993," he said.

E-commerce packages have grown from around 100 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion in 2024, he added.

