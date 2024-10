Buckeye police arrested a teenage driver in connection with a high-speed crash in June that killed a teen passenger and left another seriously injured.

Nathan Chaidez, 18, surrendered to Buckeye police Thursday after a Maricopa County grand jury indicted him Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail.

A police investigation determined that Chaidez was driving a Dodge Challenger at speeds of more than 100 mph shortly before losing control of the car and crashing into a tree on June 20 near Verrado Way and Sunrise Lane, according to Buckeye Police Department.

Police officials reported that 18-year-old Yaritza Vasquez died at the scene, and a 15-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest teen driver in connection with deadly high-speed crash in Buckeye