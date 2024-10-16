Open in App
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    AZ Briefing: Why more Dems are switching parties than Republicans; How much ASU's Dillingham makes; Metro Phoenix restaurant inspections

    By Lorenzino Estrada, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QGaW_0w95ThvP00

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what our reporters are working on and what you should know about what's happening across the state before you start your day.

    More registered Democrats in Arizona have dropped their party affiliation than Republicans over the past four years.

    Here's what you need to know about the alarming trend for Democrats as the 2024 election nears .

    Other big stories

    ➤ The Arizona Attorney General's Office issued a mixed decision about whether Tempe violated state laws leading up to the May 2023 Arizona Coyotes referendum , finding that the city violated transparency laws but did not use public cash to influence the election.

    ➤ For a second-year coach , Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is well compensated , but he still isn't among the elites in the Big 12 . Here's what the head coach makes.

    Amid volatile inconsistencies in abortion access , young Arizonans ask if it is ethical or safe to bring a child into a world roiled by climate change . Read more about their concerns.

    Maricopa County health inspectors cited three Valley restaurants for 10 health violations during the week of Sept. 27 . The violations included improper food storage and improper handwashing practices . See which restaurants.

    Cooler weather is finally arriving in metro Phoenix

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBP2o_0w95ThvP00

    The seemingly endless summer is finally yielding to autumn, with next week's forecast predicting temperatures below 100 degrees .

    Today in history

    Here are just some of the events on this date in the past.

    • On this day in 1886: David Ben-Gurion was born in Plonsk, Poland. He was largely responsible for founding the modern state of Israel in 1948 and is revered as the “Father of the Nation.”
    • In 1916: The first birth control clinic in America was opened in Brooklyn, New York, by Margaret Sanger, a nurse who worked among the poor on the Lower East Side of New York City. It later evolved into the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
    • In 1946: Ten prominent Nazi leaders were hanged by the Allies following their conviction for war crimes at Nuremberg, Germany.
    • In 1962: The Cuban Missile Crisis began when a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance aircraft captured photographic evidence of Soviet medium-range ballistic missiles in Cuba. The resulting showdown between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev brought the world to the brink of nuclear conflict.
    • In 1964: China conducted its first successful test of a nuclear bomb, becoming the fifth country with nuclear weapons capability.
    • In 1987: “Baby Jessica” McClure, 18 months old, was finally rescued after being trapped in a well for 58 hours in Midland, Texas. Televised reports of the dramatic rescue effort captured the attention of millions across the nation and around the world.

