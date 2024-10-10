Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    Powerball hits $364M after no jackpot winners. What AZ players should know

    By Shelby Slade, Arizona Republic,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmbVA_0w1iLzRV00

    The numbers for the estimated $336 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night.

    This summer was a good time for Powerball jackpots: A California player won a $44.3 million Powerball jackpot in August , and a Pennsylvania player won the $213.8 million jackpot the week before.

    The biggest jackpot ever won in Arizona was $473.1 million. A married couple from Gilbert won the jackpot on April 27, 2022, and claimed the cash option on the jackpot. They received $283.3 million.

    Before purchasing your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

    Did anyone win Powerball?

    No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California and a ticket bought in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

    When is the next Powerball drawing?

    The next draw is on Saturday, Oct. 12.

    What were the Oct. 9, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

    The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 32, 43, 66, 53 and 25. The Powerball was 10, and the Power Play was 3x.

    Feeling lucky? This is the luckiest state for lottery winners. Here's how Arizona ranked

    What was the Powerball jackpot for Oct. 9, 2024?

    The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's draw was estimated at $336 million and had a cash value of $165.3 million.

    What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

    The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Oct. 12.

    How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

    The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $364 million and a cash value of $179 million.

    Where to buy Powerball tickets

    The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

    AZ lottery players have won over $5B: See what the tickets and drawings once looked like

    How much are Powerball tickets?

    If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play . You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

    What is the Powerball cutoff time to buy tickets?

    According to the Arizona Lottery's website , the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

    Where to watch Powerball drawings

    The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website . It may also air on a local television station in your area.

    What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

    The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

    How to play Powerball

    You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

    You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

    What are the Powerball payout options?

    If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

    There are two payout options:

    • Paid in full over time.
    • Half the amount upfront.

    With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

    If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

    How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

    To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

    • Matching the Powerball number: $4.
    • 1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.
    • 2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.
    • 3 Winning numbers: $7.
    • 3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.
    • 4 Winning numbers: $100.
    • 4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.
    • 5 Winning numbers: $1 million.
    • 5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Powerball hits $364M after no jackpot winners. What AZ players should know

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ryan Brazeal
    2d ago
    I don't play until it hits 1.2 billion
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The northern lights were visible in parts of Arizona. See the stunning views
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Taste Test: Chicken Big Mac is gluttony in a box. And I don't mean that as a compliment
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    What channel is Thursday Night Football on? How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks NFL game today
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Led by Max Melton, rookies providing boost to weak Arizona Cardinals defense
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy