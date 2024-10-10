Powerball hits $364M after no jackpot winners. What AZ players should know

The numbers for the estimated $336 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night.

This summer was a good time for Powerball jackpots: A California player won a $44.3 million Powerball jackpot in August , and a Pennsylvania player won the $213.8 million jackpot the week before.

The biggest jackpot ever won in Arizona was $473.1 million. A married couple from Gilbert won the jackpot on April 27, 2022, and claimed the cash option on the jackpot. They received $283.3 million.

Before purchasing your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

Did anyone win Powerball?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California and a ticket bought in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Saturday, Oct. 12.

What were the Oct. 9, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 32, 43, 66, 53 and 25. The Powerball was 10, and the Power Play was 3x.

Feeling lucky? This is the luckiest state for lottery winners. Here's how Arizona ranked

What was the Powerball jackpot for Oct. 9, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's draw was estimated at $336 million and had a cash value of $165.3 million.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Oct. 12.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $364 million and a cash value of $179 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

AZ lottery players have won over $5B: See what the tickets and drawings once looked like

How much are Powerball tickets?

If you want to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play . You can also purchase the Power Play option, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the Powerball cutoff time to buy tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website , the cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website . It may also air on a local television station in your area.

What is the Powerball drawing time in AZ?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

You must match all six numbers on your ticket to win big on the Powerball. But you don't have to win big to win a prize.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

To win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Powerball hits $364M after no jackpot winners. What AZ players should know