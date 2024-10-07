New flights to aid evacuations from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. How to book

American Airlines is adding multiple flights out of Tampa and Sarasota to help Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to impact the state as a Category 5 storm.

The flights will run late Monday and early Tuesday before the airports suspend operations in anticipation of local weather conditions brought on by the storm.

American added a total of 12 flights to seven cities from the Tampa region, including one to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Sky Harbor is one of America's hub airports and operates its largest flight capacity.

Here's what to know about American's additional Tampa-Phoenix flight.

American Airlines adds flight to Phoenix for Hurricane Milton evacuees

American Airlines Flight AA9612 will fly to Phoenix from Tampa International Airport for Floridians who wish to evacuate Hurricane Milton by air. The flight will be aboard a Boeing 737.

Flight tracking information from FlightAware shows the plane is scheduled to take off from Tampa at 11:37 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Oct. 7, just minutes before the Tampa airport suspends operations. It's scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:02 a.m. Arizona time Tuesday, Oct. 8.

How to book American Airlines' Tampa-Phoenix flight

The additional flight is not available to book online. Customers must contact American Airlines' reservations line at 800-433-7300.

Customers booked on the flight will be allowed two free checked bags.

