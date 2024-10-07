Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    New flights to aid evacuations from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. How to book

    By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPZnD_0vxz8RHW00

    American Airlines is adding multiple flights out of Tampa and Sarasota to help Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to impact the state as a Category 5 storm.

    The flights will run late Monday and early Tuesday before the airports suspend operations in anticipation of local weather conditions brought on by the storm.

    American added a total of 12 flights to seven cities from the Tampa region, including one to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Sky Harbor is one of America's hub airports and operates its largest flight capacity.

    Here's what to know about American's additional Tampa-Phoenix flight.

    Milton disrupts travel: Airports close ahead of Hurricane Milton. What to do if your flight is canceled

    American Airlines adds flight to Phoenix for Hurricane Milton evacuees

    American Airlines Flight AA9612 will fly to Phoenix from Tampa International Airport for Floridians who wish to evacuate Hurricane Milton by air. The flight will be aboard a Boeing 737.

    Flight tracking information from FlightAware shows the plane is scheduled to take off from Tampa at 11:37 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Oct. 7, just minutes before the Tampa airport suspends operations. It's scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:02 a.m. Arizona time Tuesday, Oct. 8.

    How to book American Airlines' Tampa-Phoenix flight

    The additional flight is not available to book online. Customers must contact American Airlines' reservations line at 800-433-7300.

    Customers booked on the flight will be allowed two free checked bags.

    Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com . Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx .

    Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New flights to aid evacuations from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. How to book

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why experts are so scared of Hurricane Milton
    The Hill1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 minutes ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    US Teen Busted at Arizona Border Smuggling $1 MILLION Worth of Fentanyl and Meth
    jackandkitty.com5 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Arizona Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    102.5 KNIX7 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system
    Upworthy2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy