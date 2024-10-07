Suns vs. Pistons at Michigan State stirs memories of Ishbia, Booker for Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University men’s head basketball coach Tom Izzo got a call this summer from one of his former players about the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons playing a preseason game at Breslin Center.

“He asked me about it and said, ‘Oh man, that’d be awesome,'” Izzo said. “Once I said that, he ran with it, man.”

No surprise to Izzo. Mat Ishbia has always been a go-getter. “That’s just him,” Izzo said. “I started getting those 4:30 in the morning texts. I don’t think he sleeps.”

Izzo remembers Ishbia giving his all as a walk-on for the Spartans from 1999-2002. He was part of the 2000 national championship team. He’d take on the challenge of guarding his now close friend, All-American Mateen Cleaves, in practice without reservation.

“This guy, you talk about a competitive kid, he’d go at Mateen every day,” Izzo said. “Great teammate. He was destined to be successful now. I never thought he’d be this successful in so many different areas, but he was destined to be successful.”

Ishbia, who purchased the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in February 2023 for a record $4 billion, will see his team play on that same court Tuesday against Detroit on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. It's a collaborative effort with Pistons team owner Tom Gores, also a Michigan State alum.

“Without being sappy, it means the world,” Izzo said Sunday evening. “As you get to know him, I mean, he’s crazy grounded, he’s crazy worker. He is a worker, worker, but he’s got a heart the size of gold. … It’s going to be really cool.”

A 2003 graduate of the Eli Broad College of Business, Ishbia delivered a donation commitment of $32 million that was announced in 2021 to benefit the university’s athletics.

It marked the largest single cash commitment in school history from an individual. Ishbia is CEO and Chairman of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage.

“He is a giving soul,” Izzo later said. “What he’s given to Michigan State has been unbelievable. He’s helped so many people.”

The Suns played the Pistons last preseason at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

They’ll meet again Friday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, but Tuesday’s matchup in a campus setting will be different in East Lansing, about 90 minutes from Detroit.

“I’m excited about it,” said Suns superstar Kevin Durant. “I’m sure a lot of those people probably don’t see a lot of NBA basketball up close like that. It’ll be good to get out there and showcase our talents and skills in front of them. College atmosphere is always fun.”

Durant added he’s never been to East Lansing or Michigan State. “Seeing it and hearing about it so many times, I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like,” Durant concluded.

The Suns are the visiting team, but Izzo is having them dress in the home locker room where Ishbia laced them up for the Spartans.

“That’ll be kind of cool, you know,” Izzo said. “I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere. I really do. I know how excited (Ishbia) is and how excited I am to have him back, spend some time with him.”

Devin Booker's homecoming

Holding the game at Ishbia's college alma mater isn't the only homecoming. Suns All-Star Devin Booker was born and raised in Grand Rapids, which is 45 minutes from East Lansing, before moving to Moss Point, Mississippi, to play at the same high school as his dad, Melvin Booker.

Izzo thought he had him, but Booker chose Kentucky instead.

“His mom, Grand Rapids, but his dad really wanted him to come here,” Izzo said. “(Former UK coach John Calipari) came on so hard, but a little late. Then (Tyler Ulis), we had put those two together and I ended up helping Cal with that because (the Wildcats) took them there.”

Izzo had built a good relationship with Booker’s parents, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We hung in there,” Izzo said. “All it would’ve done for me is probably won me another national championship. Tell him I’m still mad at him.”

Those who may not know Booker’s upbringing might be surprised about his ties to the university.

“It was a dream of mine,” Booker said. “I know Michigan State fans hate to hear it, but it definitely was my runner-up. Somewhere where all my close friends went. I actually went up there after my rookie game against the Pistons and went to Michigan State to kick it with my homies. It’s a lot of history there.”

Izzo said Booker worked out at Michigan State after his one-and-done season at Kentucky. Booker plans to wear green Book 1s with the Sparty mascot on the heel for Tuesday’s game.

“He’s a great guy,” Izzo said about Booker.

When the Suns played in Detroit last preseason, Ishbia took the team on a tour of his United Wholesale Mortgage campus in Pontiac. Company team members sported Suns gear throughout the enormous facility of 1.9 million square feet.

The Suns then practiced there on a full-court indoor facility before 250 UWM team members.

Ishbia’s UWM team will once again show their support for the Suns. Around 3,000 tickets for the game were provided to UWM team members and their families for Tuesday’s game.

“A lot of them wanted to wear Phoenix Suns gear, so we offered up a few options of complimentary t-shirts for anyone who wanted to cheer on the Suns,” a UWM company spokesperson informed The Arizona Republic.

Ishbia expressed his enthusiasm for the game in a tweet last month.

“Mat is incredibly excited about this opportunity,” a UWM spokesperson said. “It truly represents a full-circle moment for him. His journey from being a walk-on at Michigan State to now bringing the Phoenix Suns to play at the Breslin Center highlights the profound impact MSU and Coach Izzo have had on his life and career. This chance to unite the Spartan community, the Phoenix Suns, and UWM team members was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.”

Izzo knew Ishbia had been wanting to own a professional team, but he was hesitant about his former player cannonball diving into this challenging and ungodly expensive move.

“He was trying to do some things for a couple of years,” Izzo said. “When this thing came open, I think it was more money than (pause), but he explained to me why and why it would be right and what he could do with it.”

The billionaire Ishbia is in his second full season owning the team with championship aspirations Izzo believes he’ll achieve. The Suns open the 2024-25 season on Oct. 23 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

“You’ll really love him if they win, but I think he will and I think he’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Izzo said. “… The one I will say that people should be excited about is he’s not stupid with his money, but he’s not afraid to spend his money to win a championship.”

The Suns are the NBA’s first $400-million team as they have the league’s highest combined payroll and NBA luxury tax, but Izzo said it’s not all about the dollar for Ishbia.

“I think there a lot of people that are in it to own a team,” Izzo said. “Some are in it because it’s a toy for them. Some are in it to make money. He craves owning a team. He wants to win a championship and he’s driven morning, noon and night to do that. That’s what I love about him.”

Phoenix Suns (1-0) at Detroit Pistons (1-0) preseason game

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m. (MST).

Where: Breslin Center at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan

Television: Arizona Family (3TV) in Phoenix, streaming via NBA League Pass, Fubo TV

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-810-5518. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns vs. Pistons at Michigan State stirs memories of Ishbia, Booker for Tom Izzo