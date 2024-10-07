Open in App
    Maynard James Keenan to open music venue and record store in Arizona. Everything to know

    By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SULs2_0vxtjMKn00

    Maynard James Keenan and his wife are moving Puscifer the Store to Old Town Cottonwood , where the new multi-building facility is set to open at 102 E. Pima St. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, as the Queen B Vinyl Café.

    The café will hold a week of grand opening events including comedy from Rory Scovel, a Q&A and book signing by Chet Zar, musical performances from Thou, Galactic Empire and Night Club and a special Gospel Brunch with The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers.

    Jennifer Keenan , the winemaking Tool singer’s wife who co-owns the Queen B Vinyl Café, issued a statement.

    “Relocating and renaming Puscifer The Store to Queen B Vinyl Café is about more than just a change of location — it is about seizing new possibilities,” she said.

    “With our new location, we’re able to bring more live events to the community, while expanding our food offerings.”

    What to expect at Queen B Vinyl Café in Cottonwood

    Puscifer the Store opened in 2008 in Jerome and became a destination for eclectic music and culture lovers. Queen B Vinyl Café is set to carry on that legacy, offering live performances, collectible vinyl, wine, haircuts and more.

    Keenan and the team behind Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards opened a hilltop location in Old Town Cottonwood in 2023 , encompassing a winery and cellar, a tasting room, a restaurant, retail space, a greenhouse, a gelateria and a vineyard.

    As a record store, it's set to feature a curated selection of the latest releases across all genres, while boasting exclusive, limited-edition and rare releases from Keenan’s bands Puscifer , A Perfect Circle and Tool.

    As an official Record Store Day participant, Queen B Vinyl Café will also serve as northern Arizona’s exclusive outpost for the twice-yearly event.

    What's on the menu at Queen B?

    The café will highlight the area’s designation as an American Viticultural Area with a wine bar serving selections from Caduceus Cellars, Merkin Vineyards and Four 8 Wineworks.

    There’s a coffee roaster on the premises and what Maynard James Keenan promises will be "a bangin' menu" in the works.

    The Barbifer barbershop also is moving to the new location, offering haircuts and barber services. Touring tattoo and hair artists will make special appearances at Barbifer throughout the year.

    'Where I wanted to be': How Maynard James Keenan of Tool became the biggest rock star in this tiny Arizona town

    Here are Queen B Vinyl Café's grand opening events

    Here's a schedule of grand opening events at the Queen B Vinyl Café:

    • 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Live music from Thou, with Slowhole and Cowface. $18; $15 in advance at eventbrite.com .
    • 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 — Comedy Night featuring Rory Scovel, Galactic Empire, Clownvis and Chad Damiani. Must be 18 or over. $20. eventbrite.com.
    • 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 — Artist talk and book signing with Chet Zar. $10. eventbrite.com.
    • 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 26 — Night Club with Miserable Ghost and Matteo Amaretto. $10 . eventbrite.com .
    • 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 — Gospel Brunch with the Eagle Rock Gospel Singers. Reservations are available at eventbrite.com .
    • Noon, Sunday Oct. 27 — Big Nazo Creature Sonic Soundscape Dance Party hosted by Afterschool Audiophiles. $10. eventbrite.com .

    How to visit Queen B Vinyl Café in Cottonwood, Arizona

    Details: 102 E. Pima St., Cottonwood. puscifer.com .

    (The story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Ed has covered pop music for The Republic since 2007, reviewing festivals and concerts, interviewing legends, covering the local scene and more. He did the same in Pittsburgh for more than a decade. Follow him on X and Instagram @edmasley and on Facebook as Ed Masley. Email him at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com.

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maynard James Keenan to open music venue and record store in Arizona. Everything to know

