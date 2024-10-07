Open in App
    • AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

    What time is 'Dancing with the Stars' on tonight? Where to watch 'Soul Train Night' on Season 33

    By Dina Kaur, Arizona Republic,

    1 days ago

    "Dancing with the Stars" fans don't have to wait any longer as the series is back tonight.

    DWTS was not on last week — likely due to the "CBS News Vice Presidential Debate" — but will have back-to-back episodes to make up for lost time.

    Monday night kicks off with "Soul Train Night," with performances "worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety television show 'Soul Train,'" according to a press release from ABC. Partner dances include the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep. Tuesday night is "Hair Metal Night" and partners will perform the Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Jive, Foxtrot and Tango.

    Fans will have the opportunity to vote after each episode. The judges' scores and viewer votes from both nights will be combined to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

    Are you excited for double the dancing? Here's what time "Dancing with the Stars" is on tonight, where to watch Season 33 and how to vote for your favorite couples.

    Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars'?

    Two celebrities and their partners were eliminated during Week 2 of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33:

    • "Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista" Anna Delvey and partner Ezra Sosa.
    • TV icon Tori Spelling and partner Pasha Pashkov.

    DWTS scores Week 2

    Here are the scores from Week 2 of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33:

    • TV star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong scored a 24 on the Rumba.
    • NBA Champion Dwight Howard and partner Daniella Karagach scored a 22 on the Foxtrot.
    • “The Bachelor” Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson scored a 22 on the Rumba.
    • Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold scored a 22 on the Paso Doble.
    • Reality TV personality, attorney Phaedra Parks and partner Val Chmerkovskiy scored a 21 on the Foxtrot.
    • Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and partner Witney Carson scored a 21 on the Jive.
    • Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and partner Alan Bersten scored a 21 on the Salsa.
    • Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko scored a 20 on the Quickstep.
    • TV icon Tori Spelling and partner Pasha Pashkov scored a 19 on the Rumba.
    • “The Bachelorette" Season 21 lead Jenn Tran and partner Sasha Farber scored a 19 on the Tango.
    • "Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista" Anna Delvey and partner Ezra Sosa scored a 17 on the Quickstep.
    • Movie star Eric Roberts and partner Britt Stewart scored a 15 on the Waltz.
    • Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and partner Emma Slater scored a 15 on the Paso Doble.

    What night does 'Dancing with the Stars' come on?

    "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 will be on Monday and Tuesday night this week.

    Is 'Dancing with the Stars' on tonight?

    Yes, a new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 is on tonight, Monday, Oct. 7.

    What time is 'Dancing with the Stars' on tonight?

    "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 Week 3 is on tonight, Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

    How long is 'Dancing with the Stars' tonight?

    The new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" will be two hours long, from 7-9 p.m. in Arizona.

    How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars'?

    You can watch "Dancing with the Stars" live on ABC15 in metro Phoenix or your local ABC network and through Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT/MT.

    A Disney+ Basic subscription costs $7.99 monthly but will increase to $9.99 and Disney+ Premium is $13.99/month or $139.99/year but will change to $15.99/month and $159.99/year. These changes will take effect on Thursday, Oct. 17.

    Where to stream 'Dancing with the Stars'?

    You can stream new episodes of "Dancing with the Stars" the next day — on Tuesday, Oct. 8 — through Hulu.

    A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 a month (or $79.99/year) for the ad-supported plan. Students can get Hulu with ads for $1.99 a month and Hulu with no ads costs $17.99 a month.

    'Dancing with the Stars' voting

    You can vote for your favorite couple during the live voting window of the show on both Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT.

    Online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories, and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com . You can also vote via SMS/text to 21523.

    Voting closes shortly after the final competitive dance of each episode.

    Catch up on Joan's journey: When does 'Golden Bachelorette' air? Where to watch Week 3

    What night is 'The Golden Bachelorette' on?

    New episodes of "The Golden Bachelorette" Season 1 will air on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on ABC15 in metro Phoenix starting Sept. 18.

    Reach the reporter at dina.kaur@arizonarepublic.com . Follow @dina_kaur on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

    This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What time is 'Dancing with the Stars' on tonight? Where to watch 'Soul Train Night' on Season 33

