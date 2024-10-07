Airports close ahead of Hurricane Milton. What to do if your flight is canceled

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Airlines have issued travel alerts for passengers as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

The National Hurricane Center warned that Milton, which strengthened into a major Category 5 hurricane on Monday, Oct. 7, could impact Florida with heavy winds and deadly storm surge as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Florida officials are ordering evacuations in counties where the most damage is expected. Airports in mandatory evacuation areas, including Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport , announced they're suspending operations ahead of the storm; both will close starting Tuesday. Orlando International Airport also announced it would shut down, starting Wednesday morning.

Anyone who plans to travel to Florida on the days the hurricane is forecasted can change their travel plans at no extra charge. Here's what passengers need to know.

How many flights has Hurricane Milton canceled?

Flight tracking website FlightAware showed 521 flights scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, and 255 flights scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, were canceled as of 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Most of the cancellations were for flights in Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Clearwater, Punta Gorda and Sanford.

Seven Tuesday flights and five Wednesday flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Florida have been canceled, according to FlightAware. All of Tuesday's cancellations are for flights to or from Tampa, while Wednesday's cancellations include three flights to or from Tampa and two flights to or from Orlando.

What if the hurricane cancels my flight?

Airlines issued travel advisories for airports in Milton's path and will allow travelers whose itineraries are affected by the storm to change their flights at no additional charge.

American Airlines Hurricane Milton travel alert

American Airlines, which operates Sky Harbor's largest flight capacity, is waiving change fees for travel to and from 12 airports in Florida, including Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

Passengers must be scheduled to travel between Oct. 8-10; they can rebook their travel from Oct. 6-17, as long as they keep the original city pairs and the same class of service.

Southwest Airlines Hurricane Milton travel alert

Southwest Airlines is allowing passengers with flights scheduled to and from Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota to rebook their flights with no additional charges if they planned to travel between Oct. 8-10 and can travel within 14 days of the date they originally booked.

Passengers who choose not to fly because of a canceled or significantly delayed flight can request a refund for the unused portion of their ticket; people who cancel their reservations on their own can receive a flight credit for the value of the ticket.

Delta Air Lines Hurricane Milton travel alert

Delta is waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers scheduled to travel to or from nine Florida airports from Oct. 7-10 and can travel by Oct. 15, as long as passengers maintain the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Anyone who rebooks their flight after Oct. 15 must pay a fare difference between the original ticket and the new ticket.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their reservation and receive a credit for a new flight valid for one year from the date it's issued.

United Airlines Hurricane Milton travel alert

United is waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers scheduled to travel to or from Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota or Key West between Oct. 7-10 who can travel by Oct. 17, as long as passengers maintain the same origin and destination cities and the same cabin of service as originally booked.

